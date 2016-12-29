Arts & Entertainment Briefs 12/30/16 | PostIndependent.com

Arts & Entertainment Briefs 12/30/16
December 29, 2016
THIS WEEKEND
Holiday Piano Music with Brad Vierheller
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar offers live holiday entertainment featuring alternating pianists including Jonathan Gorst, Kyle Jones and Jacob Liddard, playing favorite music for the dinner hour.
Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
702 Grand Ave.
Info: 945-7692 and http://www.rivieraglenwood.com
Live Music with Vid Weatherwax
BASALT — Celebrate the New Year’s weekend at Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar Friday night with local music man Vid Weatherwax. He’s the product of the rich Detroit music scene and brings with him a strong R&B sensibility and spirit.
7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Admission: Free
166 Midland Ave.
Info: 927-0151 and http://www.heatherssavorypies.com
Libraries Closed for New Year’s Holiday
GARFIELD COUNTY — All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will close early at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and remain closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, to celebrate the New Year’s holiday. The libraries will resume normal hours on Monday, Jan. 2.
3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 to Monday, Jan. 2
Admission: Free
Various locations
Info: http://www.gcpld.org
New Year’s Eve Buffet
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Iron Bridge Golf Club and the Iron Bridge Grill celebrates the new year with a holiday dinner buffet featuring lobster and prime rib, salad, a variety of sides and dessert. The biggest night f the year also features music and dancing to ring in 2017. Dancing starts at 8 p.m.
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 to 12 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1
Admission: $50
430 Ironbridge Dr.
Info: 945-4300
Simply Irresistible New Year’s Eve Party
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Dance into the new year at Loyal Brother’s Lounge with DJ Skidz and DJ RunningMan spinning the tunes. Call 202-672-3099 for table reservations.
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Admission: Free
813/815 Grand Ave.
Info: http://www.facebook.com/LoyalBrothersLounge
New Year’s Strut
CARBONDALE — Dance in the new year in the Round Room at Third Street Center with friends, old and new. Bring in 2017 with an evening of dancing, snacking and conversation.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Admission: $10
520 S. Third St.
Info: 366-6463 and http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net/event/new-years-strut/?instance_id=2950479
New Year’s Eve Live Music Party
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs Brew Garden livens up the New Year’s Eve celebration with gypsy alt-rock by local trio Painter’s Stage. Grab a craft beer or artisan wine, listen to live music, and enjoy the lights and scenery of the downtown New Year’s festivities.
8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Admission: Free
115 Sixth St.
Info: 945-1005 and http://www.glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com
Big Daddy’s Big New Year’s Party
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Big Daddy’s Sports Bar, complete with food, music and drink specials. Dance to tunes spun by DJ Rigz and raise your glass with a champagne toast at midnight.
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1
Admission: Free
55 Mel Rey Road
Info: 987-5056 and http://www.bigdaddysglenwood.com
New Year’s Party with The Habits
CARBONDALE — The Habits, a Carbondale rock band composed of many familiar faces to the Carbondale live music scene, and the Black Nugget team up for a New Year’s Eve party to remember. Dance to live rock classics and originals and join the champagne toast at midnight.
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Admission: Free
403 Main St.
Info: http://www.facebook.com/TheBlackNugget
Brunch with Mark Johnson
BASALT — Start the new year off right with music and brunch at Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, featuring live saxophone by instrumentalist Mark Johnson.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1
Admission: Free
166 Midland Ave.
Info and table reservations: 927-0151 and http://www.heatherssavorypies.com
UPCOMING
Fumiko and Frank: “Food, Flower and Drink” Exhibit
CARBONDALE — Japanese sensibility comes to the Carbondale Clay Center Jan. 6-27, starting with an opening reception for January’s First Friday celebration. Plan to be available for a cross-cultural ceramic exhibition from Fumiko Nagai and Frank McGuirk at the event.
6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6
Admission: Free
135 Main St.
Info: 963-2529, email info@carbondaleclay.org and http://www.carbondaleclay.org
Glen-A-Palooza
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Celebrate Glenwood Springs, open for business for a community evening of holiday shopping and festivities. Featuring events throughout downtown Glenwood every second Friday at participating Glen-A-Palooza businesses along Grand Avenue and side streets. Enjoy bargains, activities, food and fun for all.
4-10 pm. Friday, Jan. 13
Admission: Free
Downtown Glenwood, Grand Avenue and cross streets
Info: http://www.facebook.com/glenapalooza
Stand-Up Comedy
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Comic Jared Logan is a headlining comedian who has appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail,” TJ Miller’s Mash Up, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, as well as in his own half-hour special. He was a series regular on VH1’s “Best Week Ever” and TruTV’s “World’s Dumbest.” His debut comedy album, “My Brave Battle,” was hailed by Vulture as one of the best stand-up specials of the year. He writes for “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and is the host of “The Secret Masters” podcast. Features adult content humor and is not the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s traditional show. Attendees must be 18 or older.
Doors open 7 p.m. for dinner and drinks, show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Admission: $25 show only; food and beverages optional and a la carte
Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave.
Info and reservations: 945-9699 and http://www.gvrshow.com
“Art Around Town” Artist Call-out
CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Public Arts Commission seeks 15 new sculptures for its annual “Art Around Town” exhibit. This year-long street exhibition showcases outdoor sculptures. Selected artists are paid a $750 honorarium (at installation) and are also eligible for a $1,000 award for Best in Show next fall. Participants are invited to a community artist reception on June 1, and also to participate in Carbondale’s First Friday Art Walk June 2. Sculptures will be on display for one year.
Deadline for entries: Feb. 5; show opens June 1, with installations beginning late May and early June by Carbondale’s public works crew
Main Street, Rio Grande Trail, and other high-use areas around town
Info and submissions: Call for Entry (CAFE) website at http://www.callforentry.org
ONGOING
The Magical Gift of Art
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A holiday viewing of art work at Cooper Corner Gallery, perfect for buying local and holiday gifting. Parking in the Colorado Mountain College lot is available under the library.
Admission: Free
315 Eighth St.
Info: 945-5199
Art in Silt
SILT — Crack in the Wall Gallery hosts art by more than 30 artists from the community showing their new work in photography, jewelry, oil paintings, pottery, notecards, and more.
Admission: Free
1887 County Road 237 (Harvey Gap Road)
Info: http://www.crackinthewallgallery.com
Art by Noemi Kosmoski
RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company features paintings by Glenwood Springs artist Noemi Kosmoski, on display and available for purchase.
Normal gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
101 E. Third St.
Info: 625-3068 and http://www.midlandartscompany.com
Trivia Night
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs Brew Garden hosts Trivia Night with comics Max Graf and Greg Bensen, aka DJ Phathead, open to the public. Come out for brews, food truck eats, and trivia fun with prize giveaways.
8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Admission: Free
115 Sixth St.
Info: http://www.glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com
Live Music with Jonathan Gorst and Kyle Jones
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar’s new-and-improved persona features live piano music for dinner and drinks in downtown Glenwood. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays feature Jonathan Gorst on the piano. The former music director for “The Phantom of the Opera,” Gorst plays for the dinner hour and takes requests all evening. Every Thursday pianist Kyle Jones offers up his extraordinary musical stylings and interpretations, playing for the dinner hour and also taking requests all evening.
Music starts at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Admission: Free
702 Grand Ave.
Info: 945-7692 and http://www.rivieraglenwood.com
Kill the Keg and Geeks Who Drink
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Thursdays are fun at Big Daddy’s Sports Bar as they play national themed bar trivia pastime Geeks Who Drink. Also play Big Daddy’s Kill the Keg game by purchasing any appetizer or entree at regular price and receiving a bottomless cup of beer until the keg is dead.
Kill the Keg starts at 7 p.m., Geeks Who Drink at 8 p.m. Thursdays
Admission: Free
55 Mel Rey Road
Info: 987-5056 and http://www.bigdaddysglenwood.com
Free Wine and Spirits Tastings
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Enjoy free tastings every weekend in downtown Glenwood Springs, as Cooper Wine and Spirits showcases different varieties of hand-selected wines, craft beers and Colorado spirits.
5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Admission: Free
732 Cooper Ave.
Info: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Cooper-Wine-Spirit/206692372844660
Crab Dinner and Live Music
RIFLE — Enjoy Friday night crab dinner at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse with 1 and 1/2 pounds of Opilio crab, two sides, and soup or salad bar, followed by live music by the Goodman Band from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
5 p.m. Fridays
Admission: Free; $22.99/dinner
1733 Railroad Ave.
Info: http://www.clubfresh.me
Tutus and Karaoke
NEW CASTLE — Every Friday, its karaoke at Chapman’s Pub. Come on down to croon your old favorites. Grab and friend and make it a night out with signature drinks and a great fun vibe. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. Fridays
Admission: Free
366 W. Main St.
Info: 984-7249 and http://www.chapmanspubhouse.com
Live Music and Dance
RIFLE — Take free country dance lessons from 5:30-7 p.m., then practice your new moves to live music by Spaghetti Western from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., with a prime rib dinner in between at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse.
5:30 p.m. Saturdays
Admission: Free; $19.99/dinner
1733 Railroad Ave.
Info: http://www.clubfresh.me
Karaoke with the Sandman
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Have fun with karaoke in downtown Glenwood Springs and sing whatever you like at Loyal Brothers Lounge.
9 p.m. Tuesdays
Admission: Free
813 Grand Ave.
Info: http://www.karaokewithsandman.smugmug.com
Local Artisan and Craft Fair
RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company is a co-operative gift shop features the work of Western Slope artists: handmade soaps and candles, fabric arts, iron work, original paintings, and turned-wood lamps, artisan jewelry and pottery.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
Admission: Free
101 E. Third St., Rifle
Info: 625-3068 and http://www.midlandartscompany.com
Total Barre class with Vicki Tobia
CARBONDALE — Coredination and Bonedale Ballet offers Total Barre, a 60-minute dance-inspired body-conditioning workout, class with Vicki Tobia. She has an extensive and professional background in dance, pilates and fitness.
5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays
First class special: $5 off your first class
455 S. Third St.
Info and to RSVP: Alexandra Jerkunica at 379-2187 and http://www.bonedaleballet.com
Art Classes at The Launchpad
CARBONDALE — Movement, music, and dance classes are in full swing at The Launchpad. Crystal River Ballet, The Yard Hip Hop, Carbondale Rhythm Collective, DanceLAB, Core Healing Arts, Aspen Dance Connection, and more offer classes for all ages seven days a week. Pick up a full schedule at the Launchpad or visit and click on Launchpad.
76 S. Fourth St.
Info: e-mail contact@launchpadcarbondale.com and http://www.carbondalearts.com
Art Gallery
CARBONDALE — The Powers Art Center strives to teach the public about contemporary and pop art through exhibitions.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Admission: Free
13110 Colorado 82
Info: 963-4445, e-mail menglish@powersartcenter.org and http://www.powersartcenter.org
Jail House Studio/Gallery
CARBONDALE — Harvest Pottery has opened its doors to the Jail House Studio/Gallery with new work on display. The historic jailhouse and cabin is free to visit and open to the public.
Admission: Free
500 Weant Blvd.
Info: 963-2550, email harvestpottery@q.com and http://www.harvestpottery.com
Open Mic Nights
NEW CASTLE — Open Mic every Sunday for music therapy at the Black Dog Saloon.
5 p.m. Sundays
Admission: Free
219 W. Main St.
Info: 984-0999, http://www.thedognewcastle.com and http://www.facebook.com/pages/Groves-Black-Dog-Saloon
Figure Drawing Sessions
CARBONDALE — Drop-in, non-taught model figure drawing session facilitated by Philip Hone Williams with a live figure model.
6-9 p.m. Mondays
CCAH classroom, Third Street Center
Info: 456-2865 or e-mail honewilliams@gmail.com to reserve space
Phat Pagan Open Mic Night
CARBONDALE — Patrick Fagan invites performers of all types for free expression, liberal libations and musical invention at Carbondale Beer Works. No cover.
7:30 p.m. Mondays
Admission: Free
647 Main St.
Info: 704-1216 and http://www.carbondalebeerworks.com
Open Mic Nite
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Rivers Restaurant’s open mic for artists of all types hosted by Dan Rosenthal. All talents welcome. $1 taco special. No cover.
8-10 p.m., Wednesdays
Admission: Free
2525 S. Grand Ave.
Info: 928-8813