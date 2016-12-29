Arts & Entertainment Briefs 12/30/16 | PostIndependent.com

THIS WEEKEND

Holiday Piano Music with Brad Vierheller

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar offers live holiday entertainment featuring alternating pianists including Jonathan Gorst, Kyle Jones and Jacob Liddard, playing favorite music for the dinner hour.

Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday

Admission: Free

702 Grand Ave.

Info: 945-7692 and http://www.rivieraglenwood.com

Live Music with Vid Weatherwax

BASALT — Celebrate the New Year’s weekend at Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar Friday night with local music man Vid Weatherwax. He’s the product of the rich Detroit music scene and brings with him a strong R&B sensibility and spirit.

7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

Admission: Free

166 Midland Ave.

Info: 927-0151 and http://www.heatherssavorypies.com

Libraries Closed for New Year’s Holiday

GARFIELD COUNTY — All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will close early at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and remain closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, to celebrate the New Year’s holiday. The libraries will resume normal hours on Monday, Jan. 2.

3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 to Monday, Jan. 2

Admission: Free

Various locations

Info: http://www.gcpld.org

New Year’s Eve Buffet

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Iron Bridge Golf Club and the Iron Bridge Grill celebrates the new year with a holiday dinner buffet featuring lobster and prime rib, salad, a variety of sides and dessert. The biggest night f the year also features music and dancing to ring in 2017. Dancing starts at 8 p.m.

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 to 12 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

Admission: $50

430 Ironbridge Dr.

Info: 945-4300

Simply Irresistible New Year’s Eve Party

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Dance into the new year at Loyal Brother’s Lounge with DJ Skidz and DJ RunningMan spinning the tunes. Call 202-672-3099 for table reservations.

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Admission: Free

813/815 Grand Ave.

Info: http://www.facebook.com/LoyalBrothersLounge

New Year’s Strut

CARBONDALE — Dance in the new year in the Round Room at Third Street Center with friends, old and new. Bring in 2017 with an evening of dancing, snacking and conversation.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Admission: $10

520 S. Third St.

Info: 366-6463 and http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net/event/new-years-strut/?instance_id=2950479

New Year’s Eve Live Music Party

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs Brew Garden livens up the New Year’s Eve celebration with gypsy alt-rock by local trio Painter’s Stage. Grab a craft beer or artisan wine, listen to live music, and enjoy the lights and scenery of the downtown New Year’s festivities.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Admission: Free

115 Sixth St.

Info: 945-1005 and http://www.glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com

Big Daddy’s Big New Year’s Party

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Big Daddy’s Sports Bar, complete with food, music and drink specials. Dance to tunes spun by DJ Rigz and raise your glass with a champagne toast at midnight.

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

Admission: Free

55 Mel Rey Road

Info: 987-5056 and http://www.bigdaddysglenwood.com

New Year’s Party with The Habits

CARBONDALE — The Habits, a Carbondale rock band composed of many familiar faces to the Carbondale live music scene, and the Black Nugget team up for a New Year’s Eve party to remember. Dance to live rock classics and originals and join the champagne toast at midnight.

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Admission: Free

403 Main St.

Info: http://www.facebook.com/TheBlackNugget

Brunch with Mark Johnson

BASALT — Start the new year off right with music and brunch at Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, featuring live saxophone by instrumentalist Mark Johnson.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

Admission: Free

166 Midland Ave.

Info and table reservations: 927-0151 and http://www.heatherssavorypies.com

UPCOMING

Fumiko and Frank: “Food, Flower and Drink” Exhibit

CARBONDALE — Japanese sensibility comes to the Carbondale Clay Center Jan. 6-27, starting with an opening reception for January’s First Friday celebration. Plan to be available for a cross-cultural ceramic exhibition from Fumiko Nagai and Frank McGuirk at the event.

6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Admission: Free

135 Main St.

Info: 963-2529, email info@carbondaleclay.org and http://www.carbondaleclay.org

Glen-A-Palooza

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Celebrate Glenwood Springs, open for business for a community evening of holiday shopping and festivities. Featuring events throughout downtown Glenwood every second Friday at participating Glen-A-Palooza businesses along Grand Avenue and side streets. Enjoy bargains, activities, food and fun for all.

4-10 pm. Friday, Jan. 13

Admission: Free

Downtown Glenwood, Grand Avenue and cross streets

Info: http://www.facebook.com/glenapalooza

Stand-Up Comedy

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Comic Jared Logan is a headlining comedian who has appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail,” TJ Miller’s Mash Up, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, as well as in his own half-hour special. He was a series regular on VH1’s “Best Week Ever” and TruTV’s “World’s Dumbest.” His debut comedy album, “My Brave Battle,” was hailed by Vulture as one of the best stand-up specials of the year. He writes for “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and is the host of “The Secret Masters” podcast. Features adult content humor and is not the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s traditional show. Attendees must be 18 or older.

Doors open 7 p.m. for dinner and drinks, show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Admission: $25 show only; food and beverages optional and a la carte

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave.

Info and reservations: 945-9699 and http://www.gvrshow.com

“Art Around Town” Artist Call-out

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Public Arts Commission seeks 15 new sculptures for its annual “Art Around Town” exhibit. This year-long street exhibition showcases outdoor sculptures. Selected artists are paid a $750 honorarium (at installation) and are also eligible for a $1,000 award for Best in Show next fall. Participants are invited to a community artist reception on June 1, and also to participate in Carbondale’s First Friday Art Walk June 2. Sculptures will be on display for one year.

Deadline for entries: Feb. 5; show opens June 1, with installations beginning late May and early June by Carbondale’s public works crew

Main Street, Rio Grande Trail, and other high-use areas around town

Info and submissions: Call for Entry (CAFE) website at http://www.callforentry.org

ONGOING

The Magical Gift of Art

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A holiday viewing of art work at Cooper Corner Gallery, perfect for buying local and holiday gifting. Parking in the Colorado Mountain College lot is available under the library.

Admission: Free

315 Eighth St.

Info: 945-5199

Art in Silt

SILT — Crack in the Wall Gallery hosts art by more than 30 artists from the community showing their new work in photography, jewelry, oil paintings, pottery, notecards, and more.

Admission: Free

1887 County Road 237 (Harvey Gap Road)

Info: http://www.crackinthewallgallery.com

Art by Noemi Kosmoski

RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company features paintings by Glenwood Springs artist Noemi Kosmoski, on display and available for purchase.

Normal gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

101 E. Third St.

Info: 625-3068 and http://www.midlandartscompany.com

Trivia Night

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs Brew Garden hosts Trivia Night with comics Max Graf and Greg Bensen, aka DJ Phathead, open to the public. Come out for brews, food truck eats, and trivia fun with prize giveaways.

8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Admission: Free

115 Sixth St.

Info: http://www.glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com

Live Music with Jonathan Gorst and Kyle Jones

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar’s new-and-improved persona features live piano music for dinner and drinks in downtown Glenwood. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays feature Jonathan Gorst on the piano. The former music director for “The Phantom of the Opera,” Gorst plays for the dinner hour and takes requests all evening. Every Thursday pianist Kyle Jones offers up his extraordinary musical stylings and interpretations, playing for the dinner hour and also taking requests all evening.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Admission: Free

702 Grand Ave.

Info: 945-7692 and http://www.rivieraglenwood.com

Kill the Keg and Geeks Who Drink

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Thursdays are fun at Big Daddy’s Sports Bar as they play national themed bar trivia pastime Geeks Who Drink. Also play Big Daddy’s Kill the Keg game by purchasing any appetizer or entree at regular price and receiving a bottomless cup of beer until the keg is dead.

Kill the Keg starts at 7 p.m., Geeks Who Drink at 8 p.m. Thursdays

Admission: Free

55 Mel Rey Road

Info: 987-5056 and http://www.bigdaddysglenwood.com

Free Wine and Spirits Tastings

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Enjoy free tastings every weekend in downtown Glenwood Springs, as Cooper Wine and Spirits showcases different varieties of hand-selected wines, craft beers and Colorado spirits.

5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Admission: Free

732 Cooper Ave.

Info: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Cooper-Wine-Spirit/206692372844660

Crab Dinner and Live Music

RIFLE — Enjoy Friday night crab dinner at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse with 1 and 1/2 pounds of Opilio crab, two sides, and soup or salad bar, followed by live music by the Goodman Band from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

5 p.m. Fridays

Admission: Free; $22.99/dinner

1733 Railroad Ave.

Info: http://www.clubfresh.me

Tutus and Karaoke

NEW CASTLE — Every Friday, its karaoke at Chapman’s Pub. Come on down to croon your old favorites. Grab and friend and make it a night out with signature drinks and a great fun vibe. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. Fridays

Admission: Free

366 W. Main St.

Info: 984-7249 and http://www.chapmanspubhouse.com

Live Music and Dance

RIFLE — Take free country dance lessons from 5:30-7 p.m., then practice your new moves to live music by Spaghetti Western from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., with a prime rib dinner in between at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse.

5:30 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free; $19.99/dinner

1733 Railroad Ave.

Info: http://www.clubfresh.me

Karaoke with the Sandman

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Have fun with karaoke in downtown Glenwood Springs and sing whatever you like at Loyal Brothers Lounge.

9 p.m. Tuesdays

Admission: Free

813 Grand Ave.

Info: http://www.karaokewithsandman.smugmug.com

Local Artisan and Craft Fair

RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company is a co-operative gift shop features the work of Western Slope artists: handmade soaps and candles, fabric arts, iron work, original paintings, and turned-wood lamps, artisan jewelry and pottery.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free

101 E. Third St., Rifle

Info: 625-3068 and http://www.midlandartscompany.com

Total Barre class with Vicki Tobia

CARBONDALE — Coredination and Bonedale Ballet offers Total Barre, a 60-minute dance-inspired body-conditioning workout, class with Vicki Tobia. She has an extensive and professional background in dance, pilates and fitness.

5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays

First class special: $5 off your first class

455 S. Third St.

Info and to RSVP: Alexandra Jerkunica at 379-2187 and http://www.bonedaleballet.com

Art Classes at The Launchpad

CARBONDALE — Movement, music, and dance classes are in full swing at The Launchpad. Crystal River Ballet, The Yard Hip Hop, Carbondale Rhythm Collective, DanceLAB, Core Healing Arts, Aspen Dance Connection, and more offer classes for all ages seven days a week. Pick up a full schedule at the Launchpad or visit and click on Launchpad.

76 S. Fourth St.

Info: e-mail contact@launchpadcarbondale.com and http://www.carbondalearts.com

Art Gallery

CARBONDALE — The Powers Art Center strives to teach the public about contemporary and pop art through exhibitions.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Admission: Free

13110 Colorado 82

Info: 963-4445, e-mail menglish@powersartcenter.org and http://www.powersartcenter.org

Jail House Studio/Gallery

CARBONDALE — Harvest Pottery has opened its doors to the Jail House Studio/Gallery with new work on display. The historic jailhouse and cabin is free to visit and open to the public.

Admission: Free

500 Weant Blvd.

Info: 963-2550, email harvestpottery@q.com and http://www.harvestpottery.com

Open Mic Nights

NEW CASTLE — Open Mic every Sunday for music therapy at the Black Dog Saloon.

5 p.m. Sundays

Admission: Free

219 W. Main St.

Info: 984-0999, http://www.thedognewcastle.com and http://www.facebook.com/pages/Groves-Black-Dog-Saloon

Figure Drawing Sessions

CARBONDALE — Drop-in, non-taught model figure drawing session facilitated by Philip Hone Williams with a live figure model.

6-9 p.m. Mondays

CCAH classroom, Third Street Center

Info: 456-2865 or e-mail honewilliams@gmail.com to reserve space

Phat Pagan Open Mic Night

CARBONDALE — Patrick Fagan invites performers of all types for free expression, liberal libations and musical invention at Carbondale Beer Works. No cover.

7:30 p.m. Mondays

Admission: Free

647 Main St.

Info: 704-1216 and http://www.carbondalebeerworks.com

Open Mic Nite

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Rivers Restaurant’s open mic for artists of all types hosted by Dan Rosenthal. All talents welcome. $1 taco special. No cover.

8-10 p.m., Wednesdays

Admission: Free

2525 S. Grand Ave.

Info: 928-8813