Arts & entertainment briefs 2/3/17 | PostIndependent.com

First Fat Friday

CARBONDALE — The Marble Distillery Company hosts a First Fat Friday celebration for Mardi Gras, complete with a parade down Main Street starting at 5 p.m. The Distillery presents a special cocktail menu and welcomes Pearl and Wood for live and local music at The Marble Bar beginning at 8 p.m.

5-11 p.m. Friday

Admission: Free

10 Main St.

Info: 963-7008 and marbledistilling.com

First Friday Silent Film Series

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Arts hosts Silent Film Serenade, where a series of short silent films are projected in the open studio space and a group of musicians create the soundtrack/soundscape. It’s like a short series of live, informal and improvisational performances. Bring an instrument or come play ours.

6-8 p.m. Friday

Admission: Free

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.

Info and RSVP: 963-1680, email brian@carbondalearts.com and carbondalearts.com

Anniversary Celebration

RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company celebrates its one-year anniversary at its new location with a thank you party for the community. Stop by and meet local artists. Appetizers and refreshments will be served.4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3Admission: Free101 E. Third St.Info: 625-3068 and http://www.midlandartscompany.com

Grand Re-Opening Revue

RIFLE — The New Ute Theater Society cordially invites the public to see the new retractable seating and minor renovations at the Ute Theater and Events Center. The historic venue will also showcase a variety of local acts featuring dancers, musicians, actors and more.

6-10 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Friday

Admission: $5 suggested donation, all proceeds go to The New Ute Theater Society

132 E. Fourth St.

Info: utetheater.com

Live Music with Chris Bank and Mark Johnson

BASALT — Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar hosts local musicians Chris Bank, who has performed with Kenny Loggins, The Temptations, John Denver, Bo Diddley, Jimmy Buffet and Francine Reed, as well as jazz greats Ernie Watts and Nelson Rangell, and Mark Johnson for live and local music on a Friday night.

7-10:30 p.m. Friday

Admission: Free

166 Midland Ave.

Info: 927-0151 and heatherssavorypies.com

Live Music with Steve Skinner

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Dance to resort rock with Steve Skinner and his band in the Rivers Restaurant bar after dinner.

9 p.m. to midnight Friday

Admission: Free

2525 South Grand Ave.

Info: 928-8813 and theriversrestaurant.com

Live Music with EverGreen Grass Band

CARBONDALE — EverGreen Grass Band was formed in 2008 over the course of many beer- and whiskey-fueled nights hosting the open mic at the Mousetrap Tavern in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The four-piece band, including guitar, bass, banjo and mandolin, brings its distinctive and aggressive blend of bluegrass, punk, rock ‘n’ roll, jam and country to the Black Nugget.

9 p.m. Friday

Admission: Free

403 Main St.

Info: facebook.com/TheBlackNugget and evergreengrassband.com

Ski Spree

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — This year’s annual winter tradition marks Sunlight Mountain Resort’s 50th anniversary. Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Taste of Sunlight Food Fest takes the place of the traditional chili cook-off. Local restaurants offer samples of appetizers, entrées, soups and more, as attendees vote on their favorites. A prize drawing, including for a Sunlight 50th Anniversary snowboard, will be held, and Sunday features the Need-4-Speed Race. Both days host a mountain-wide treasure hunt.

9 a.m. Saturday until close Sunday

Taste of Sunlight tickets: $10 at Sunlight Mountain, Sunlight Ski and Bike or Glenwood Springs ANB Bank

10901 County Road 117

Info: 945-7491 and sunlightmtn.com

All-levels Workshop With Christiana Axelsen

CARBONDALE — Dance Initiative Artist-in-Residence Christiana Axelsen offers an all-levels workshop in modern dance for the community. Axelsen is a graduate of the Merce Cunningham Professional Training Program where she performed alongside the Repertory Understudy Group. Please wear long pants and bring knee pads for sensitive knees on floor work.

3-4:30 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $15, and pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.

Info: danceinitiative.org/events/christianaaxelsonworkshop

An Evening at Stokes Speedway

CARBONDALE — Jim Stokes, creator of the Stokes Speedway, hosts a benefit fundraiser for the Carbondale Clay Center and winter coat drive for the Carbondale Homeless Association. Bring the whole family for slot car racing on a 110-foot racetrack, mini-animal petting zoo and bonfire. All children must be accompanied by an attentive adult. Racing will be open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Race times are limited, so sign up early to reserve a spot. Please bring lightly used winter coats/hats/gloves to donate.

4-7 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $25 families, $15 solo adults, children free when accompanied by an attentive adult; adults-only Racer Club from 7:30-9 p.m., $50 adults

3220 County Road (Catherine Store Road)

Info, tickets and reserve a racing time: 963-2529 and carbondaleclay.org

JAS District Eight Honor Jazz Band Program

CARBONDALE — The public is invited to a free performance at Roaring Fork High School featuring Jazz Aspen Snowmass District Eight Honor Jazz Band students and faculty performing live together for the first time.

5 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

2270 Highway 133

Info: 920-4996 and jazzaspensnowmass.org

Studio Presentation of Works in Progress

CARBONDALE — Dance Initiative hosts NYC-based dance artist Christiana Axelsen as Artist In Residence Jan. 28 through Feb. 5. During her week-long residency, she is working with two former NYC dance colleagues, Sumi Clements and Meg Madorin, to create a new work which will be presented at “A Work In Progress” along with other original works. A Q & A will follow.

5-6 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.

Info: danceinitiative.org/events/christianaaxelsenpresentation

Glenwood Springs Contra Dance

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Glenwood Springs Contra Dance is a lively, all-ages dance that is professionally taught and called by Marjorie Comer. No partner necessary. Live music by Wooden Nickel String Band.

7-10 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $10 adults and $8 students

Masonic Lodge, 901 Colorado Ave.

Info: 379-2822

Live Music with LP Herd

BASALT — Head to Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar Saturday night with LP Herd, a guitar duo consisting of Larry and Patty Herd who hail from the Austin music scene, where they both performed and recorded with several local popular bands. Their sound is defined by her bluesy sultry voice and his jazz/blues-inspired guitar style, with a song list including jazz standards to rock, blues and country.

7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

166 Midland Ave.

Info: 927-0151, heatherssavorypies.com and reverbnation.com/axislp

Super Bowl Tailgate Party

CARBONDALE — Join Marble Distilling Company with friends Roaring Fork Beer Company and EAT Catering for a Super Bowl Tailgate — mountain style. Doors open at noon and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

4-8 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $20 gets you local game day eats, a signature MDC kickoff cocktail, and local “super” brew from RFBC

10 Main St.

Info: 963-7008 and marbledistilling.com

“Art Around Town” Artist Call-out

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Public Arts Commission seeks 15 new sculptures for its annual “Art Around Town” exhibit. This year-long street exhibition showcases outdoor sculptures. Selected artists are paid a $750 honorarium (at installation) and are also eligible for a $1,000 award for Best in Show next fall. Participants are invited to a community artist reception on June 1, and also to participate in Carbondale’s First Friday Art Walk June 2. Sculptures will be on display for one year.

Entry deadline: Sunday, Feb. 5; show opens June 1, with installations beginning late May and early June by Carbondale’s public works crew

Main Street, Rio Grande Trail, and other high-use areas around town

Info and submissions: Call for Entry (CAFE) website at callforentry.org

UPCOMING

“How Not to Die!” Author Meet and Greet

CARBONDALE — Meet the author of the community-wide reading selection “How Not to Die!” The presentation and Q&A featuring Dr. Michael Greger takes place at The Orchard’s Gathering Place.

7 p.m. Thursday

Admission: Free

110 Snowmass Dr.

Info: 384-6951

Glen-A-Palooza

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Celebrate Glenwood Springs, open for business for a community evening of pre-Valentine’s shopping and festivities. Featuring events throughout downtown Glenwood every second Friday at participating Glen-A-Palooza businesses along Grand Avenue and side streets. Enjoy bargains, activities, food and fun for all.

4-10 pm. Feb. 10

Admission: Free

Downtown Glenwood, Grand Avenue and cross streets

Info: facebook.com/glenapalooza

“6×6” Opening Reception

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Help the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts launch one of its biggest exhibits of the year. The annual “6×6” exhibit, is just around the corner, and runs from Feb. 10 to March 3. The community’s artistic personal best will be sold for $20 with all proceeds benefitting the center’s Children’s Scholarship Fund.

6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Admission: Free

601 East Sixth St.

Info and RSVP: 945-2414, email info@glenwoodarts.org and glenwoodarts.org

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Spring Season

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, holiday jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs and original comedic presentations.

Doors open 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (no Sunday shows) starting Feb. 10 to May 27; food, drinks and entertainment with show immediately following

Admission: $24 adults, $22 seniors and $16 kids (2-12 years old) show only; food and beverages optional and a la carte, 10 percent off groups of 10 or more

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave.

Info: 945-9699 and gvrshow.com

Yappy Hour

CARBONDALE — Join Colorado Animal Rescue for the monthly Yappy Hour at the Marble Distilling Company’s Marble Bar. Sip on handcrafted cocktails and meet an adoptable C.A.R.E. dog, with $1 from every drink sold donated. Bring your own dog along as well.

5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16

Admission: Free

150 Main St.

Info: 947-9173, 963-7008 and marbledistilling.com

ONGOING

“37th Annual Valley Visual Art Show”

CARBONDALE — Join Carbondale Arts in celebrating the artists of the Roaring Fork Valley during the annual “Valley Visual Art Show.” The exhibit features 50 local artists and their two- and three-dimensional work in a wide variety of mediums.

Through Feb. 17

Admission: Free

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.

Info: 963-1680, email info@carbondalearts.org and carbondalearts.com

Art by Betsy Blackard

RIFLE — Bookcliffs Arts Center celebrates the works of pastel artist Betsy Blackard with her art for sale and public viewing.

Admission: Free

The Stone House, 1100 East 16th St.

Info: 625-1889 and bookcliffsartscenter.org

Art in Silt

SILT — Crack in the Wall Gallery hosts art by more than 30 artists from the community showing their new work in photography, jewelry, oil paintings, pottery, notecards, and more.

Admission: Free

1887 County Road 237 (Harvey Gap Road)

Info: crackinthewallgallery.com

Trivia Night

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs Brew Garden hosts trivia night with comics Max Graf and Greg Bensen, aka DJ Phathead, open to the public. Come out for brews, food truck eats and trivia fun with prize giveaways.

8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Admission: Free

115 Sixth St.

Info: glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com

Live Piano Music with Dinner

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar’s new-and-improved persona features live piano music for dinner and drinks in downtown Glenwood. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays feature Jonathan Gorst on the piano. The former music director for “The Phantom of the Opera,” Gorst plays for the dinner hour and takes requests all evening. Every Thursday pianist Kyle Jones offers up his extraordinary musical stylings and interpretations, playing for the dinner hour and also taking requests all evening.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Admission: Free

702 Grand Ave.

Info: 945-7692 and rivieraglenwood.com

Free Wine and Spirits Tastings

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Enjoy free tastings every weekend in downtown Glenwood Springs, as Cooper Wine and Spirits showcases different varieties of hand-selected wines, craft beers and Colorado spirits.

5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Admission: Free

732 Cooper Ave.

Info: facebook.com/pages/Cooper-Wine-Spirit/206692372844660

Crab Dinner and Live Music

RIFLE — Enjoy Friday night crab dinner at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse with 1 and 1/2 pounds of Opilio crab, two sides, and soup or salad bar, followed by live music by the Goodman Band from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

5 p.m. Fridays

Admission: Free; $22.99/dinner

1733 Railroad Ave.

Info: clubfresh.me

Tutus and Karaoke

NEW CASTLE — Every Friday, its karaoke at Chapman’s Pub. Come on down to croon your old favorites. Grab and friend and make it a night out with signature drinks and a great fun vibe. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. Fridays

Admission: Free

366 W. Main St.

Info: 984-7249 and chapmanspubhouse.com

Live Music and Dance

RIFLE — Take free country dance lessons from 5:30-7 p.m., then practice your new moves to live music by Spaghetti Western from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., with a prime rib dinner in between at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse.

5:30 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free; $19.99/dinner

1733 Railroad Ave.

Info: clubfresh.me

Karaoke with the Sandman

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Have fun with karaoke in downtown Glenwood Springs and sing whatever you like at Loyal Brothers Lounge.

9 p.m. Tuesdays

Admission: Free

813 Grand Ave.

Info: karaokewithsandman.smugmug.com

Local Artisan and Craft Fair

RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company is a co-operative gift shop features the work of Western Slope artists: handmade soaps and candles, fabric arts, iron work, original paintings, and turned-wood lamps, artisan jewelry and pottery.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free

101 E. Third St., Rifle

Info: 625-3068 and midlandartscompany.com

Total Barre class with Vicki Tobia

CARBONDALE — Coredination and Bonedale Ballet offers Total Barre, a 60-minute dance-inspired body-conditioning workout, class with Vicki Tobia. She has an extensive and professional background in dance, pilates and fitness.

5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays

First class special: $5 off your first class

455 S. Third St.

Info and to RSVP: Alexandra Jerkunica at 379-2187 and bonedaleballet.com

Art Classes at The Launchpad

CARBONDALE — Movement, music, and dance classes are in full swing at The Launchpad. Crystal River Ballet, The Yard Hip Hop, Carbondale Rhythm Collective, DanceLAB, Core Healing Arts, Aspen Dance Connection and more offer classes for all ages seven days a week. Pick up a full schedule at the Launchpad or visit and click on Launchpad.

76 S. Fourth St.

Info: e-mail contact@launchpadcarbondale.com and carbondalearts.com

Art Gallery

CARBONDALE — The Powers Art Center strives to teach the public about contemporary and pop art through exhibitions.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Admission: Free

13110 Colorado 82

Info: 963-4445, e-mail menglish@powersartcenter.org and powersartcenter.org

Jail House Studio/Gallery

CARBONDALE — Harvest Pottery has opened its doors to the Jail House Studio/Gallery with new work on display. The historic jailhouse and cabin is free to visit and open to the public.

Admission: Free

500 Weant Blvd.

Info: 963-2550, email harvestpottery@q.com and harvestpottery.com

Open Mic Nights

NEW CASTLE — Open Mic every Sunday for music therapy at the Black Dog Saloon.

5 p.m. Sundays

Admission: Free

219 W. Main St.

Info: 984-0999, thedognewcastle.com and facebook.com/pages/Groves-Black-Dog-Saloon

Figure Drawing Sessions

CARBONDALE — Drop-in, non-taught model figure drawing session facilitated by Philip Hone Williams with a live figure model.

6-9 p.m. Mondays

CCAH classroom, Third Street Center

Info: 456-2865 or e-mail honewilliams@gmail.com to reserve space

Phat Pagan Open Mic Night

CARBONDALE — Patrick Fagan invites performers of all types for free expression, liberal libations and musical invention at Carbondale Beer Works. No cover.

7:30 p.m. Mondays

Admission: Free

647 Main St.

Info: 704-1216 and carbondalebeerworks.com

Open Mic Nite

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Rivers Restaurant’s open mic for artists of all types hosted by Dan Rosenthal. All talents welcome. $1 taco special. No cover.

8-10 p.m., Wednesdays

Admission: Free

2525 S. Grand Ave.

Info: 928-8813