Arts & entertainment briefs 2/3/17 | PostIndependent.com

February 2, 2017
First Fat Friday
CARBONDALE — The Marble Distillery Company hosts a First Fat Friday celebration for Mardi Gras, complete with a parade down Main Street starting at 5 p.m. The Distillery presents a special cocktail menu and welcomes Pearl and Wood for live and local music at The Marble Bar beginning at 8 p.m.
5-11 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
10 Main St.
Info: 963-7008 and marbledistilling.com
First Friday Silent Film Series
CARBONDALE — Carbondale Arts hosts Silent Film Serenade, where a series of short silent films are projected in the open studio space and a group of musicians create the soundtrack/soundscape. It’s like a short series of live, informal and improvisational performances. Bring an instrument or come play ours.
6-8 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.
Info and RSVP: 963-1680, email brian@carbondalearts.com and carbondalearts.com
Anniversary Celebration
RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company celebrates its one-year anniversary at its new location with a thank you party for the community. Stop by and meet local artists. Appetizers and refreshments will be served.4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3Admission: Free101 E. Third St.Info: 625-3068 and http://www.midlandartscompany.com
Grand Re-Opening Revue
RIFLE — The New Ute Theater Society cordially invites the public to see the new retractable seating and minor renovations at the Ute Theater and Events Center. The historic venue will also showcase a variety of local acts featuring dancers, musicians, actors and more.
6-10 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Friday
Admission: $5 suggested donation, all proceeds go to The New Ute Theater Society
132 E. Fourth St.
Info: utetheater.com
Live Music with Chris Bank and Mark Johnson
BASALT — Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar hosts local musicians Chris Bank, who has performed with Kenny Loggins, The Temptations, John Denver, Bo Diddley, Jimmy Buffet and Francine Reed, as well as jazz greats Ernie Watts and Nelson Rangell, and Mark Johnson for live and local music on a Friday night.
7-10:30 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
166 Midland Ave.
Info: 927-0151 and heatherssavorypies.com
Live Music with Steve Skinner
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Dance to resort rock with Steve Skinner and his band in the Rivers Restaurant bar after dinner.
9 p.m. to midnight Friday
Admission: Free
2525 South Grand Ave.
Info: 928-8813 and theriversrestaurant.com
Live Music with EverGreen Grass Band
CARBONDALE — EverGreen Grass Band was formed in 2008 over the course of many beer- and whiskey-fueled nights hosting the open mic at the Mousetrap Tavern in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The four-piece band, including guitar, bass, banjo and mandolin, brings its distinctive and aggressive blend of bluegrass, punk, rock ‘n’ roll, jam and country to the Black Nugget.
9 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
403 Main St.
Info: facebook.com/TheBlackNugget and evergreengrassband.com
Ski Spree
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — This year’s annual winter tradition marks Sunlight Mountain Resort’s 50th anniversary. Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Taste of Sunlight Food Fest takes the place of the traditional chili cook-off. Local restaurants offer samples of appetizers, entrées, soups and more, as attendees vote on their favorites. A prize drawing, including for a Sunlight 50th Anniversary snowboard, will be held, and Sunday features the Need-4-Speed Race. Both days host a mountain-wide treasure hunt.
9 a.m. Saturday until close Sunday
Taste of Sunlight tickets: $10 at Sunlight Mountain, Sunlight Ski and Bike or Glenwood Springs ANB Bank
10901 County Road 117
Info: 945-7491 and sunlightmtn.com
All-levels Workshop With Christiana Axelsen
CARBONDALE — Dance Initiative Artist-in-Residence Christiana Axelsen offers an all-levels workshop in modern dance for the community. Axelsen is a graduate of the Merce Cunningham Professional Training Program where she performed alongside the Repertory Understudy Group. Please wear long pants and bring knee pads for sensitive knees on floor work.
3-4:30 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $15, and pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited
The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.
Info: danceinitiative.org/events/christianaaxelsonworkshop
An Evening at Stokes Speedway
CARBONDALE — Jim Stokes, creator of the Stokes Speedway, hosts a benefit fundraiser for the Carbondale Clay Center and winter coat drive for the Carbondale Homeless Association. Bring the whole family for slot car racing on a 110-foot racetrack, mini-animal petting zoo and bonfire. All children must be accompanied by an attentive adult. Racing will be open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Race times are limited, so sign up early to reserve a spot. Please bring lightly used winter coats/hats/gloves to donate.
4-7 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $25 families, $15 solo adults, children free when accompanied by an attentive adult; adults-only Racer Club from 7:30-9 p.m., $50 adults
3220 County Road (Catherine Store Road)
Info, tickets and reserve a racing time: 963-2529 and carbondaleclay.org
JAS District Eight Honor Jazz Band Program
CARBONDALE — The public is invited to a free performance at Roaring Fork High School featuring Jazz Aspen Snowmass District Eight Honor Jazz Band students and faculty performing live together for the first time.
5 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
2270 Highway 133
Info: 920-4996 and jazzaspensnowmass.org
Studio Presentation of Works in Progress
CARBONDALE — Dance Initiative hosts NYC-based dance artist Christiana Axelsen as Artist In Residence Jan. 28 through Feb. 5. During her week-long residency, she is working with two former NYC dance colleagues, Sumi Clements and Meg Madorin, to create a new work which will be presented at “A Work In Progress” along with other original works. A Q & A will follow.
5-6 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.
Info: danceinitiative.org/events/christianaaxelsenpresentation
Glenwood Springs Contra Dance
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Glenwood Springs Contra Dance is a lively, all-ages dance that is professionally taught and called by Marjorie Comer. No partner necessary. Live music by Wooden Nickel String Band.
7-10 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $10 adults and $8 students
Masonic Lodge, 901 Colorado Ave.
Info: 379-2822
Live Music with LP Herd
BASALT — Head to Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar Saturday night with LP Herd, a guitar duo consisting of Larry and Patty Herd who hail from the Austin music scene, where they both performed and recorded with several local popular bands. Their sound is defined by her bluesy sultry voice and his jazz/blues-inspired guitar style, with a song list including jazz standards to rock, blues and country.
7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
166 Midland Ave.
Info: 927-0151, heatherssavorypies.com and reverbnation.com/axislp
Super Bowl Tailgate Party
CARBONDALE — Join Marble Distilling Company with friends Roaring Fork Beer Company and EAT Catering for a Super Bowl Tailgate — mountain style. Doors open at noon and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.
4-8 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $20 gets you local game day eats, a signature MDC kickoff cocktail, and local “super” brew from RFBC
10 Main St.
Info: 963-7008 and marbledistilling.com
“Art Around Town” Artist Call-out
CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Public Arts Commission seeks 15 new sculptures for its annual “Art Around Town” exhibit. This year-long street exhibition showcases outdoor sculptures. Selected artists are paid a $750 honorarium (at installation) and are also eligible for a $1,000 award for Best in Show next fall. Participants are invited to a community artist reception on June 1, and also to participate in Carbondale’s First Friday Art Walk June 2. Sculptures will be on display for one year.
Entry deadline: Sunday, Feb. 5; show opens June 1, with installations beginning late May and early June by Carbondale’s public works crew
Main Street, Rio Grande Trail, and other high-use areas around town
Info and submissions: Call for Entry (CAFE) website at callforentry.org
UPCOMING
“How Not to Die!” Author Meet and Greet
CARBONDALE — Meet the author of the community-wide reading selection “How Not to Die!” The presentation and Q&A featuring Dr. Michael Greger takes place at The Orchard’s Gathering Place.
7 p.m. Thursday
Admission: Free
110 Snowmass Dr.
Info: 384-6951
Glen-A-Palooza
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Celebrate Glenwood Springs, open for business for a community evening of pre-Valentine’s shopping and festivities. Featuring events throughout downtown Glenwood every second Friday at participating Glen-A-Palooza businesses along Grand Avenue and side streets. Enjoy bargains, activities, food and fun for all.
4-10 pm. Feb. 10
Admission: Free
Downtown Glenwood, Grand Avenue and cross streets
Info: facebook.com/glenapalooza
“6×6” Opening Reception
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Help the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts launch one of its biggest exhibits of the year. The annual “6×6” exhibit, is just around the corner, and runs from Feb. 10 to March 3. The community’s artistic personal best will be sold for $20 with all proceeds benefitting the center’s Children’s Scholarship Fund.
6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Admission: Free
601 East Sixth St.
Info and RSVP: 945-2414, email info@glenwoodarts.org and glenwoodarts.org
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Spring Season
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, holiday jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs and original comedic presentations.
Doors open 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (no Sunday shows) starting Feb. 10 to May 27; food, drinks and entertainment with show immediately following
Admission: $24 adults, $22 seniors and $16 kids (2-12 years old) show only; food and beverages optional and a la carte, 10 percent off groups of 10 or more
Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave.
Info: 945-9699 and gvrshow.com
Yappy Hour
CARBONDALE — Join Colorado Animal Rescue for the monthly Yappy Hour at the Marble Distilling Company’s Marble Bar. Sip on handcrafted cocktails and meet an adoptable C.A.R.E. dog, with $1 from every drink sold donated. Bring your own dog along as well.
5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16
Admission: Free
150 Main St.
Info: 947-9173, 963-7008 and marbledistilling.com
ONGOING
“37th Annual Valley Visual Art Show”
CARBONDALE — Join Carbondale Arts in celebrating the artists of the Roaring Fork Valley during the annual “Valley Visual Art Show.” The exhibit features 50 local artists and their two- and three-dimensional work in a wide variety of mediums.
Through Feb. 17
Admission: Free
The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.
Info: 963-1680, email info@carbondalearts.org and carbondalearts.com
Art by Betsy Blackard
RIFLE — Bookcliffs Arts Center celebrates the works of pastel artist Betsy Blackard with her art for sale and public viewing.
Admission: Free
The Stone House, 1100 East 16th St.
Info: 625-1889 and bookcliffsartscenter.org
Art in Silt
SILT — Crack in the Wall Gallery hosts art by more than 30 artists from the community showing their new work in photography, jewelry, oil paintings, pottery, notecards, and more.
Admission: Free
1887 County Road 237 (Harvey Gap Road)
Info: crackinthewallgallery.com
Trivia Night
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs Brew Garden hosts trivia night with comics Max Graf and Greg Bensen, aka DJ Phathead, open to the public. Come out for brews, food truck eats and trivia fun with prize giveaways.
8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Admission: Free
115 Sixth St.
Info: glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com
Live Piano Music with Dinner
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar’s new-and-improved persona features live piano music for dinner and drinks in downtown Glenwood. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays feature Jonathan Gorst on the piano. The former music director for “The Phantom of the Opera,” Gorst plays for the dinner hour and takes requests all evening. Every Thursday pianist Kyle Jones offers up his extraordinary musical stylings and interpretations, playing for the dinner hour and also taking requests all evening.
Music starts at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Admission: Free
702 Grand Ave.
Info: 945-7692 and rivieraglenwood.com
Free Wine and Spirits Tastings
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Enjoy free tastings every weekend in downtown Glenwood Springs, as Cooper Wine and Spirits showcases different varieties of hand-selected wines, craft beers and Colorado spirits.
5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Admission: Free
732 Cooper Ave.
Info: facebook.com/pages/Cooper-Wine-Spirit/206692372844660
Crab Dinner and Live Music
RIFLE — Enjoy Friday night crab dinner at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse with 1 and 1/2 pounds of Opilio crab, two sides, and soup or salad bar, followed by live music by the Goodman Band from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
5 p.m. Fridays
Admission: Free; $22.99/dinner
1733 Railroad Ave.
Info: clubfresh.me
Tutus and Karaoke
NEW CASTLE — Every Friday, its karaoke at Chapman’s Pub. Come on down to croon your old favorites. Grab and friend and make it a night out with signature drinks and a great fun vibe. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. Fridays
Admission: Free
366 W. Main St.
Info: 984-7249 and chapmanspubhouse.com
Live Music and Dance
RIFLE — Take free country dance lessons from 5:30-7 p.m., then practice your new moves to live music by Spaghetti Western from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., with a prime rib dinner in between at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse.
5:30 p.m. Saturdays
Admission: Free; $19.99/dinner
1733 Railroad Ave.
Info: clubfresh.me
Karaoke with the Sandman
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Have fun with karaoke in downtown Glenwood Springs and sing whatever you like at Loyal Brothers Lounge.
9 p.m. Tuesdays
Admission: Free
813 Grand Ave.
Info: karaokewithsandman.smugmug.com
Local Artisan and Craft Fair
RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company is a co-operative gift shop features the work of Western Slope artists: handmade soaps and candles, fabric arts, iron work, original paintings, and turned-wood lamps, artisan jewelry and pottery.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
Admission: Free
101 E. Third St., Rifle
Info: 625-3068 and midlandartscompany.com
Total Barre class with Vicki Tobia
CARBONDALE — Coredination and Bonedale Ballet offers Total Barre, a 60-minute dance-inspired body-conditioning workout, class with Vicki Tobia. She has an extensive and professional background in dance, pilates and fitness.
5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays
First class special: $5 off your first class
455 S. Third St.
Info and to RSVP: Alexandra Jerkunica at 379-2187 and bonedaleballet.com
Art Classes at The Launchpad
CARBONDALE — Movement, music, and dance classes are in full swing at The Launchpad. Crystal River Ballet, The Yard Hip Hop, Carbondale Rhythm Collective, DanceLAB, Core Healing Arts, Aspen Dance Connection and more offer classes for all ages seven days a week. Pick up a full schedule at the Launchpad or visit and click on Launchpad.
76 S. Fourth St.
Info: e-mail contact@launchpadcarbondale.com and carbondalearts.com
Art Gallery
CARBONDALE — The Powers Art Center strives to teach the public about contemporary and pop art through exhibitions.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Admission: Free
13110 Colorado 82
Info: 963-4445, e-mail menglish@powersartcenter.org and powersartcenter.org
Jail House Studio/Gallery
CARBONDALE — Harvest Pottery has opened its doors to the Jail House Studio/Gallery with new work on display. The historic jailhouse and cabin is free to visit and open to the public.
Admission: Free
500 Weant Blvd.
Info: 963-2550, email harvestpottery@q.com and harvestpottery.com
Open Mic Nights
NEW CASTLE — Open Mic every Sunday for music therapy at the Black Dog Saloon.
5 p.m. Sundays
Admission: Free
219 W. Main St.
Info: 984-0999, thedognewcastle.com and facebook.com/pages/Groves-Black-Dog-Saloon
Figure Drawing Sessions
CARBONDALE — Drop-in, non-taught model figure drawing session facilitated by Philip Hone Williams with a live figure model.
6-9 p.m. Mondays
CCAH classroom, Third Street Center
Info: 456-2865 or e-mail honewilliams@gmail.com to reserve space
Phat Pagan Open Mic Night
CARBONDALE — Patrick Fagan invites performers of all types for free expression, liberal libations and musical invention at Carbondale Beer Works. No cover.
7:30 p.m. Mondays
Admission: Free
647 Main St.
Info: 704-1216 and carbondalebeerworks.com
Open Mic Nite
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Rivers Restaurant’s open mic for artists of all types hosted by Dan Rosenthal. All talents welcome. $1 taco special. No cover.
8-10 p.m., Wednesdays
Admission: Free
2525 S. Grand Ave.
Info: 928-8813
