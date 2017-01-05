Arts & Entertainment Briefs | PostIndependent.com

THIS WEEKEND

“Anne of Green Gables” Auditions

CARBONDALE — Green Gables is the home of lovable Matthew Cuthbert and his stern sister, Marilla. They agree to adopt a boy to help with the farm work. Imagine their consternation when Anne Shirley, a girl in her teens, is sent by the orphanage by mistake. This non-musical SoL Theatre production is casting for ages 7-14. Cast size limit for this show is 30 students.

3:30-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St.

Info: http://www.soltheatrecompany.org and http://www.soltheatrecompany.org/audition-information

First Friday Artist Reception

RIFLE — Bookcliffs Arts Center celebrates the works of pastel artist Betsy Blackard with an art talk, refreshments, and art for sale.

5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Admission: Free

The Stone House, 1100 E. 16th St.

Info: 625-1889 and http://www.bookcliffsartscenter.org

First Friday Family Skate Night

CARBONDALE — Celebrate Carbondale’s First Friday with Carbondale Parks and Rec Department’s annual free Family Skate Night. The community event includes ice skating and a bonfire, hot dog and marshmallow roasting, and hot chocolate. Ice skate rentals will be available at the Rec Center.

5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Downtown rink at Fourth and Main

Info: http://www.carbondalerec.com

First Friday on the 100 Block

CARBONDALE — Join Marble Distilling Co. in the heart of downtown Carbondale’s Creative District for a First Friday celebration welcoming the new year. Order from a special First Friday cocktail menu with new cocktail creations for 2017.

5:30-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Admission: Free

150 Main St.

Info: 963-7008, http://www.marbledistilling.com

Fumiko and Frank: “Food, Flower and Drink” Opening Reception

CARBONDALE — Japanese sensibility comes to the Carbondale Clay Center Jan. 6-27, starting with an opening reception for January’s First Friday celebration. Plan to be available for a cross-cultural ceramic exhibition from Fumiko Nagai and Frank McGuirk at the event.

6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Admission: Free

135 Main St.

Info: 963-2529, email info@carbondaleclay.org and http://www.carbondaleclay.org

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Holiday Closer

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s award-winning show features two hours of family-friendly dinner theater featuring professional talent performing comedy skits, holiday jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs and original comedic presentations.

6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7; food, drinks and entertainment with show immediately following

Admission: $24/adults, $22/seniors and $16/kids (2-12 years old) show only; food and beverages optional and a la carte, 10% off groups of 10 or more

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave.

Info: 945-9699 and http://www.gvrshow.com

Live Music with Chris Bank and Mark Johnson

BASALT — Start the new year off right at Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar Friday night with local musicians Chris Bank and Mark Johnson. Bank has performed in concert with Kenny Loggins, The Temptations, John Denver, Bo Diddley, Jimmy Buffet, and Francine Reed, as well as jazz greats Ernie Watts and Nelson Rangell.

7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Admission: Free

166 Midland Ave.

Info: 927-0151, http://www.heatherssavorypies.com and http://www.heatherssavorypies.com/mark-johnson

Bradman’s One Man Band

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs Brew Garden hosts Brad Manosevitz for Friday night music and brews. Raised on Texas radio in Austin, his musical influences encompass a diverse range of reggae, acid jazz, funk, soul, electronica, jam, celtic, blues, bluegrass, latin, and others. His time in Santa Cruz as a KPIG radio DJ had the greatest influence on his present catalog: an eclectic mix of Americana, West Texas folk rock, bluegrass, classic rock & originals.

8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Admission: Free

115 Sixth St.

Info: 945-1005 and http://www.glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com

Live Music with Dan and Pam Rosenthal

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Live music returns to the Rivers Restaurant bar after dinner in 2017 with valley musical couple Dan and Pam Rosenthal playing assortment of rock and blues.

9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Jan. 6

Admission: Free

2525 S. Grand Ave.

Info: 928-8813 and http://www.theriversrestaurant.com

Third Annual Winterlight Festival

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Glenwood Mountain Lions Club hosts its annual Winterlight Festival at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library and First United Methodist Church. Activities include a chili cook-off, bean bag toss tournament, family games, music, hot cocoa, theme basket drawing, and more. All proceeds help support vision programs in the valley and local scholarships for high school students.

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Admission: Free; chili cook-off $5/adult, $15/family; and theme basket drawing (three tickets $5)

815 Cooper Ave. (library) and 824 Cooper Ave. (church)

Info: http://www.glenwoodmd.lionwap.org

LB’s Capricorn Party

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Loyal Brothers Lounge owner Ricky celebrates his January birthday with other local Capricorns every year, and 2017 is no exception. Join the fun with a dance party all night featuring music by DJ Runningman.

7 p.m. to close Saturday, Jan. 7

Admission: Free

813/815 Grand Ave.

Info: http://www.facebook.com/LoyalBrothersLounge

Contra Dance

CARBONDALE — Join the community for a fun contra dance with live bluegrass music by Wooden Nickel String Band. A lesson for beginners or those who need a refresher from 7-7:30 p.m., then dancing to 10 p.m.

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Admission: $10

Carbondale Community School, 1505 Satank Road

Info: http://www.dancingtheweb.com/coloradocontra/ccosched.htm

Live Music with LP Herd

BASALT — Head to Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar Saturday night with LP Herd, a guitar duo consisting of Larry and Patty Herd who hail from the Austin music scene, where they both performed and recorded with several local popular bands. Their sound is defined by her bluesy sultry voice and his jazz/blues-inspired guitar style, with a song list including jazz standards to rock, blues and country.

7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Admission: Free

166 Midland Ave.

Info: 927-0151, http://www.heatherssavorypies.com and http://www.reverbnation.com/axislp

Green is the New Black Fashion Show Auditions

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Arts seeks enthusiastic and creative community members, ages 18 to 80+, to be volunteer models for its annual benefit fashion show March 10-11. All models must attend the audition to be eligible to participate. New for 2017: Model numbers will be capped at around 45. The most important attribute will be availability on Sundays and Wednesdays starting Wednesday, Jan. 25, and organizers can no longer accommodate participants’ vacation schedules.

5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Open Studio at The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.

Info: 963-1680, email amy@carbondalearts.com and http://www.carbondalearts.com

UPCOMING

Glen-A-Palooza

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Celebrate Glenwood Springs, open for business for a community evening of shopping and festivities.

4-10 pm. Friday, Jan. 13

Downtown Glenwood, Grand Avenue and cross streets

Info: http://www.facebook.com/glenapalooza

Valley Visual Art Show Opening Reception

CARBONDALE — Join Carbondale Arts in celebrating the artists of the Roaring Fork Valley during the opening of the 37th Annual Valley Visual Art Show. The exhibit features 50 Roaring Fork artists and their two- and three-dimensional work in a wide variety of mediums. Vote for favorite artwork with the People’s Choice Award. The show will be displayed in the gallery through Feb. 17.

6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13

Admission: Free

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.

Info: 963-1680, email info@carbondalearts.org and http://www.carbondalearts.com

Stand-Up Comedy

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Comic Jared Logan is a headlining comedian who has appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail,” TJ Miller’s Mash Up, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, as well as in his own half-hour special. He was a series regular on VH1’s “Best Week Ever” and TruTV’s “World’s Dumbest.” His debut comedy album, “My Brave Battle,” was hailed by Vulture as one of the best stand-up specials of the year. He writes for “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and is the host of “The Secret Masters” podcast. Features adult content humor and is not the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s traditional show. Attendees must be 18 or older.

Doors open 7 p.m. for dinner and drinks, show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Admission: $25 show only; food and beverages optional and a la carte

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave.

Info and reservations: 945-9699 and http://www.gvrshow.com

Lunafest

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Lunafest is an annual fundraiser for Advocate Safehouse Project, a nonprofit that provides support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Held at the historic Hotel Colorado, the night features two showings, 5 and 7:30 p.m. This year, a new component features four local restaurants offering a discount or deal when presented with a Lunafest ticket over the weekend (Jan. 20-23).

5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Admission: $20

526 Pine St.

Info: 928-2074 and http://www.lunafest.org

Live Music with The Seth Walker Band

CARBONDALE — The Seth Walker Band is an Austin-based ensemble that will play a mixture of traditional blues with a New Orleans flair at Steve’s Guitars for the first show of 2017.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

19 N. Fourth St.

Info: 963-3304, email sguitars@sopris.net, http://www.stevesguitars.net and http://www.sethwalker.com

“Art Around Town” Artist Call-out

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Public Arts Commission seeks 15 new sculptures for its annual “Art Around Town” exhibit. This year-long street exhibition showcases outdoor sculptures. Selected artists are paid a $750 honorarium (at installation) and are also eligible for a $1,000 award for Best in Show next fall. Participants are invited to a community artist reception on June 1, and also to participate in Carbondale’s First Friday Art Walk June 2. Sculptures will be on display for one year.

Deadline for entries: Feb. 5; show opens June 1, with installations beginning late May and early June by Carbondale’s public works crew

Main Street, Rio Grande Trail, and other high-use areas around town

Info and submissions: Call for Entry (CAFE) website at http://www.callforentry.org

ONGOING

Art in Silt

SILT — Crack in the Wall Gallery hosts art by more than 30 artists from the community showing their new work in photography, jewelry, oil paintings, pottery, notecards, and more.

Admission: Free

1887 County Road 237 (Harvey Gap Road)

Info: http://www.crackinthewallgallery.com

Art by Noemi Kosmoski

RIFLE — The Midland Arts Co. features paintings by Glenwood Springs artist Noemi Kosmoski, on display and available for purchase.

Normal gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

101 E. Third St.

Info: 625-3068 and http://www.midlandartscompany.com

Trivia Night

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs Brew Garden hosts Trivia Night with comics Max Graf and Greg Bensen, aka DJ Phathead, open to the public. Come out for brews, food truck eats, and trivia fun with prize giveaways.

8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Admission: Free

115 Sixth St.

Info: http://www.glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com

Live Music with Jonathan Gorst and Kyle Jones

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar’s new-and-improved persona features live piano music for dinner and drinks in downtown Glenwood. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays feature Jonathan Gorst on the piano. The former music director for “The Phantom of the Opera,” Gorst plays for the dinner hour and takes requests all evening. Every Thursday pianist Kyle Jones offers up his extraordinary musical stylings and interpretations, playing for the dinner hour and also taking requests all evening.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Admission: Free

702 Grand Ave.

Info: 945-7692 and http://www.rivieraglenwood.com

Kill the Keg and Geeks Who Drink

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Thursdays are fun at Big Daddy’s Sports Bar as they play national themed bar trivia pastime Geeks Who Drink. Also play Big Daddy’s Kill the Keg game by purchasing any appetizer or entree at regular price and receiving a bottomless cup of beer until the keg is dead.

Kill the Keg starts at 7 p.m., Geeks Who Drink at 8 p.m. Thursdays

Admission: Free

55 Mel Rey Road

Info: 987-5056 and http://www.bigdaddysglenwood.com

Free Wine and Spirits Tastings

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Enjoy free tastings every weekend in downtown Glenwood Springs, as Cooper Wine and Spirits showcases different varieties of hand-selected wines, craft beers and Colorado spirits.

5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Admission: Free

732 Cooper Ave.

Info: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Cooper-Wine-Spirit/206692372844660

Crab Dinner and Live Music

RIFLE — Enjoy Friday night crab dinner at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse with 1 and 1/2 pounds of Opilio crab, two sides, and soup or salad bar, followed by live music by the Goodman Band from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

5 p.m. Fridays

Admission: Free; $22.99/dinner

1733 Railroad Ave.

Info: http://www.clubfresh.me

Tutus and Karaoke

NEW CASTLE — Every Friday, its karaoke at Chapman’s Pub. Come on down to croon your old favorites. Grab and friend and make it a night out with signature drinks and a great fun vibe. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. Fridays

Admission: Free

366 W. Main St.

Info: 984-7249 and http://www.chapmanspubhouse.com

Live Music and Dance

RIFLE — Take free country dance lessons from 5:30-7 p.m., then practice your new moves to live music by Spaghetti Western from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., with a prime rib dinner in between at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse.

5:30 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free; $19.99/dinner

1733 Railroad Ave.

Info: http://www.clubfresh.me

Karaoke with the Sandman

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Have fun with karaoke in downtown Glenwood Springs and sing whatever you like at Loyal Brothers Lounge.

9 p.m. Tuesdays

Admission: Free

813 Grand Ave.

Info: http://www.karaokewithsandman.smugmug.com

Local Artisan and Craft Fair

RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company is a co-operative gift shop features the work of Western Slope artists: handmade soaps and candles, fabric arts, iron work, original paintings, and turned-wood lamps, artisan jewelry and pottery.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free

101 E. Third St., Rifle

Info: 625-3068 and http://www.midlandartscompany.com

Total Barre class with Vicki Tobia

CARBONDALE — Coredination and Bonedale Ballet offers Total Barre, a 60-minute dance-inspired body-conditioning workout, class with Vicki Tobia. She has an extensive and professional background in dance, pilates and fitness.

5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays

First class special: $5 off your first class

455 S. Third St.

Info and to RSVP: Alexandra Jerkunica at 379-2187 and http://www.bonedaleballet.com

Art Classes at The Launchpad

CARBONDALE — Movement, music, and dance classes are in full swing at The Launchpad. Crystal River Ballet, The Yard Hip Hop, Carbondale Rhythm Collective, DanceLAB, Core Healing Arts, Aspen Dance Connection, and more offer classes for all ages seven days a week. Pick up a full schedule at the Launchpad or visit and click on Launchpad.

76 S. Fourth St.

Info: e-mail contact@launchpadcarbondale.com and http://www.carbondalearts.com

Art Gallery

CARBONDALE — The Powers Art Center strives to teach the public about contemporary and pop art through exhibitions.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Admission: Free

13110 Colorado 82

Info: 963-4445, e-mail menglish@powersartcenter.org and http://www.powersartcenter.org

Jail House Studio/Gallery

CARBONDALE — Harvest Pottery has opened its doors to the Jail House Studio/Gallery with new work on display. The historic jailhouse and cabin is free to visit and open to the public.

Admission: Free

500 Weant Blvd.

Info: 963-2550, email harvestpottery@q.com and http://www.harvestpottery.com

Open Mic Nights

NEW CASTLE — Open Mic every Sunday for music therapy at the Black Dog Saloon.

5 p.m. Sundays

Admission: Free

219 W. Main St.

Info: 984-0999, http://www.thedognewcastle.com and http://www.facebook.com/pages/Groves-Black-Dog-Saloon

Figure Drawing Sessions

CARBONDALE — Drop-in, non-taught model figure drawing session facilitated by Philip Hone Williams with a live figure model.

6-9 p.m. Mondays

CCAH classroom, Third Street Center

Info: 456-2865 or e-mail honewilliams@gmail.com to reserve space

Phat Pagan Open Mic Night

CARBONDALE — Patrick Fagan invites performers of all types for free expression, liberal libations and musical invention at Carbondale Beer Works. No cover.

7:30 p.m. Mondays

Admission: Free

647 Main St.

Info: 704-1216 and http://www.carbondalebeerworks.com

Open Mic Nite

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Rivers Restaurant’s open mic for artists of all types hosted by Dan Rosenthal. All talents welcome. $1 taco special. No cover.

8-10 p.m., Wednesdays

Admission: Free

2525 S. Grand Ave.

Info: 928-8813