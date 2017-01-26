ArtScene: The art of appreciation | PostIndependent.com

Tonight is our Third Annual Appreciation Gala, and I warmly welcome you to join us from 6:30 to 8:30 at our home, the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts. We are located at 601 E. Sixth St. in Glenwood Springs. This evening, we honor the sincere commitment of our staff, donors, volunteers and sponsors. We will give awards of appreciation and celebrate the unique gifts of each individual that make our art community vibrant. And to top it off, the live sounds of Vid Weatherwax and the delicious cuisine of Cherie Pape will compliment the evening. This event is free to the public. Come celebrate the Art Center, and learn about our plans for 2017. We look so forward to seeing you!

This evening is all about living our mission: to provide opportunities to create and enjoy the arts.

How we do it

By offering the most well-rounded and progressive artistic programming and community events on the Western Slope of Colorado. The Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts is a special place filled with creativity, laughter and collaboration. We recently helped Glenwood Springs win the “Most Vibrant Art Community in the Country” in the national study by Southern Methodist University on vibrant art communities around the nation.

We are a valuable cultural community asset, providing opportunities for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the artistic aspects of life in the Roaring Fork Valley. Our top-notch education programs, coupled with our juried annual art exhibitions and production of more than 25 events per year, put us on the map as a leader in social change and an economic driver for our special community. At the end of the day, everything we do helps to develop residents that understand and appreciate the arts. Our reach is wide as we hold inclusive decision-making a priority when planning our classes, events and exhibits. We exist to serve our community and that is exactly what we do.

Closely following our mission is our vision: to meet community needs with art as the answer.

Why it matters to us

We exist to meet the needs of our growing and changing community. We believe that art in all of its forms enhances life, inspires people and ultimately helps to develop the potential of our community. When community members, schools or businesses present a need, we are there to offer a creative solution.

When the RE-2 School District switched from a five day school week to a four day school week, we provided an essential service to working parents by offering a full “fifth day” of culture-based artistic enrichment programming.

When the Summer of Jazz Series came to an end, we didn’t skip a beat. We created the Summer of Music Series. Now in its seventh season, it has become Glenwood Springs favorite community celebration.

Our impact in 2016

28,000 people served in 2016

14,000 attendees enjoyed the Summer of Music Series

9,340 people experienced one of our collaborative events

3,200 people visited our art center

800 students educated through our vast outreach programs

300 students educated through programs at the Center

90 businesses sponsored our various initiatives

120 artists exhibited in our gallery

65 artists exhibited in our gift shop

45 new collaborative partners were added

40 scholarships were issued to help families in need

We have accomplished so much together, and hope you join us to celebrate the amazing year we had in 2016!

We hope to see you tonight at 6:30.

Christina Brusig is the Executive Director of the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts. Reach her at Christina@glenwoodarts.org.