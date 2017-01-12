ArtScene: You, too, can be an artist at Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts | PostIndependent.com

“This looks familiar to me.”

We’ve all said it. We’ve all heard it — this casual observation, this ordinary remark. But one recent afternoon, a student paused, looked at her canvas and then to Terry Muldoon and said those words. This woman, who had been ambushed by the thief that is Alzheimer’s, smiled and continued to paint.

At that stunning moment, we understood the profound impact the arts can have on everyone. We have no way of knowing how the linkage works. Is it color or texture? Is it the translation of an experience that affects the sense of self? What we do know is that we must continue doing the work that honors this human transaction.

Small Beginnings

A small painting had a big impact when, in 2014, Terry Muldoon shared a great idea that art centers and galleries around the country were using to raise funds in a way that would involve the artistry of the whole community. It was the 6×6 exhibit, and it truly was a community art exhibit.

We’re back with year four and we invite everyone in town to create and donate your art. All ages, all skill levels, all those new to the arts and all seasoned pros are invited to participate.

Come by the Center for the Arts, 601 E. Sixth St., Monday through Friday and pick up your free canvas and then get creative. We can help you with that last part. We will host free community painting parties from 1-3 p.m. for the next three Saturdays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28. Use our art supplies and let Terry Muldoon help you be a part of our community mosaic.

Return your completed canvas by Feb. 3 and then attend your artist’s reception from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, and meet your grateful public. All 6×6 canvases will be sold for $20 each, no tax.

When you support the Center for the Arts, you help us realize our mission: “to provide opportunities to create and enjoy the arts.” You help us deliver a variety of classes for all ages and skill levels and make possible high-quality community events like the Glenwood Springs Summer of Music Series. Have a great time expressing yourself, then donate your work of art back to us. We can’t do it without you.

The Kindest Cut of All

What do Hans Christian Anderson, Henri Matisse and Vallee Noone have in common? All were/are sublime paper cut artists. This intricate, intensely precise art form is astonishing. The oldest surviving paper cutout is a symmetrical circle from the 6th century Six Dynasties period found in Xinjiang, China.

The Art Center is delighted that our first exhibit of the year features some of the most beautiful examples of Vallee Noone’s artistry. Please join us tonight from 6-7:30 p.m. when you meet the artist and view this ancient art genre through the singular vision of Vallee.

Bringing It All Together

We see it every day: Volunteers who never say no. Teachers who keep it seamless by stepping up for a colleague. Students who listen, learn and build the team. Community supporters who spread the word, work the events and raise the funds and a solid base of Art Center members who believe that art is for everyone.

Three years ago, we decided to invite the community over to make it official with an Annual Appreciation Gala. It is a night of recognition, recapping the previous year and officially voting in a new board of directors.

Vid Weatherwax will provide the beautiful music, Cherie Pape will serve some of the best gourmet food in the valley, and we’ll share exciting news about 2017.

Please join us from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 27 as we will celebrate you and everyone involved in what makes a strong community with art as the answer.

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing: It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.”

—Voltaire

Christina Brusig is the Executive Director of the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts. She can be reached at christina@glenwoodarts.org.