Aspen Real Life founder’s interests Extend downvalley

If the name "Jillian Livingston" sounds familiar, that's likely because of her adventures through the Roaring Fork Valley. She's the founder of the blog Aspen Real Life (aspenreallife.com), and she's quick to comment on the site's title. "Don't let the name Aspen fool you, we love to tell the local stories within the entire Roaring Fork Valley," she said.

Let's eat!

"I am always looking for fun places to discover downvalley but my favorite breakfast place will probably always be The Smithy (26 S. Third St., villagesmithy.com). Favorite for lunch? Nepal Restaurant (6824 County Road 82, Glenwood Springs; 945-8803; nepalrestaurant1999.com). Dinner? Phat Thai (343 Main St., Carbondale; 963-7001; phatthai.com)."

What's your favorite place to buy clothes?

"Midland Clothing (740 E. Valley Road, Basalt; 927-9542; midlandclothingcompany.com)or Lulubelle (20 Main St., Carbondale; 510-5141; lulubellecarbondale.com)."

Where do you go to buy gifts?

"Midland Clothing or Hollyann (361 Market St., Basalt; 279-5726; shophollyann.com)."

Turn it up!

"Love the Black Nugget (403 Main St., Carbondale; 963-4498; facebook.com/theblacknugget) or Steve's Guitars (19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale; 963-3304; stevesguitars.net).

Where can you see the best art?

"Ooooh that's a tough one. Carbondale Clay Center (135 Main St., Carbondale; 963-2529; carbondaleclay.org)"

What's your favorite bar?

"As a lover of dive bars, I have yet to hang at Doc Holliday's (724 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 945-2388). I would say my favorite is Hooch (301 E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen; 710-7275; hoochaspen.com) and Eric's (315 E. Hyman, Aspen; 920-6707; sucasaaspen.com/erics-bar) in Aspen."

Where do you spend most of your free time?

"Mountain biking, skiing, movies and dancing wildly whenever I get the chance."

What's your favorite way to get outside?

"Going fast on wheels or skis."

What's your favorite cultural institution?

"The Aspen Institute (1000 N. Third St., Aspen; 925-7010; aspeninstitute.org)"

Don't miss this

"We love Spring Gulch (County Road 108, Carbondale; springgulch.org) to cross-country ski."

Jillian Livingston headshot by Michele Cardamone Photography