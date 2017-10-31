Colin Jost, Paula Poundstone, Jeff Ross to headline Aspen Laugh Festival

The 2018 Aspen Laugh Festival will host "Saturday Night Live" castmember Colin Jost, stand-up vet Paula Poundstone and roastmaster Jeff Ross among others for five days of performances in February at the Wheeler Opera House.

The Wheeler announced the full lineup on Monday.

Laugh Fest will also feature the improv troupe The Second City, comedians Mike Birbiglia and Tiffany Haddish and daily "Apres Comedy Hour" sets at the Wheeler, along with an opening night local stand-up competition at the Limelight Hotel.

"I think we have a great line-up of headliners, and I'm also really excited about our new additions of up-and-coming comics, as well as our free après series," Wheeler executive director Gena Buhler said in the announcement. "It will be a fun week full of laughs. There's a terrific history of great comedy in Aspen and we are proud to lift the torch even higher this winter."

Festival passes go on sale Friday, Nov. 3, at the Wheeler box office and aspenshowtix.com. Single ticket prices have not yet been announced and will go on sale Jan. 5.

Pass options range from a Headliners 4 Pack pass for $170, which grants admission to all four main stage shows — The Second City, Paula Poundstone, Colin Jost and Mike Birbiglia. Patrons can also purchase a Late Night pass for $77 for performances of Jeff Ross and Tiffany Haddish. A Pick 3 Pass ranges from $112 to $135.

More info at http://www.wheeleroperahouse.com