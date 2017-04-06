Clay, glass artists fuse their forms at Too Hot to Handle exhibit | PostIndependent.com

The exhibit features collaborative work by clay artists K Rhynus Cesark, Matthew Eames, David Goin and Giana Grossman and glass artists TJ Ossola, Robert Burch, Jacqueline Balderson and Jose Chardiet.

Ceramics and glass are molecularly similar. Both art forms rely on heat to create the finished work. But in other ways, they seem near opposites.

"When you can manipulate glass, ceramic is solid. When you can manipulate ceramic, glass is solid," said glass artist TJ Ossola.

The mediums will interact with one another during Too Hot to Handle, an exhibit that features collaborative art by local clay and glass artists. It's a partnership between Carbondale Clay Center and Spiro Lyon Glass, and the idea formed after Carbondale Clay Center Executive Director Angela Bruno attended an open studio session at Spiro Lyon Glass.

"It was this amazing fiery dance," she said.

Bruno reached out to Spiro Lyon to establish a partnership, selected the artists and invited them to run free with their ideas.

In some cases, that's meant experimentation and required flexibility from the artists.

"I've had to change my ideas consistently," said clay artist David Goin.

"You've had to evolve your ideas," Ossola responded.

Since the two forms are not normally presented together, the results may be surprising to the artists themselves, who were still at work a week before the show.

Clay artist Matthew Eames experimented with making a glaze from the same glass another artist used, but it didn't take.

"You get these radical ideas out of it that aren't like either medium," he said.

The exhibit will include giant snow globes, illuminated sculpture and a piece that incorporates four secrets, among other works. The collaboration is representative of the Carbondale Creative District spirit, Bruno said, and future collaborations are possible.

Ossola said, "It's really people in the community â€” literally living in the community â€” coming together to try something new."