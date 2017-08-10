Trail talk: Doc Holliday offers view after a short hike | PostIndependent.com

Getting there: Park at the corner of 12th Street and Bennett Avenue in downtown Glenwood Springs. Signs point you to the path. Once you summit the hill, you’ll also see signs that mark the location of Holliday’s grave marker and other notable spots, such as Harvey “Kid Curry” Logan’s grave.

The experience

Doc Holliday Trail is right behind my home. I take a little walk through the neighborhood to get to the trailhead, admiring the gorgeous houses and flowers along the way. Sometimes an orange kitty is at the trailhead to greet hikers. He's friendly and chatty.

The hike itself is only a half-mile each way. The path is smooth dirt, but it is a little steep. The short duration, smooth path and lovely, high-up views of Glenwood Springs, though, make it my favorite to take local friends and sea-level visitors on.

I moved here a couple of months ago, and moving comes with a lot of anxieties. I did this trail the first time alone. When I saw the valley from way up, I had to stop and reflect on how lucky I am to live here now. The beautiful mountains cradle this town, and the sun has a way of painting the best views. Whenever I need a reminder of how beautiful and serene the world is, I come on this trail. I leave feeling calmer and more confident.

Hot spot

I like to end walks around the neighborhood with this hike. But downtown is a quick walk from here, too, so it's also great for before happy hour or brunch. The trail connects to other trails as well, like Boy Scout Trail, so it can become a choose-your-own-adventure in a way for a longer hike.

Local legend

The trail leads to the supposed final resting spot of Doc Holliday in Linwood Cemetery. It's a lovely spot where some graves are decorated with flowers, dolls and stones. A flag waves in the wind up there, too. Not to be morbid, but whenever my body has to go six feet under, I hope it's in a place others visit and respect like this one.

