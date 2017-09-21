Glenwood Vaudeville Revue goes all out for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
September 21, 2017
If you go
Little Shop of Horrors
Sept. 22-Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. The show runs each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, and the show begins an hour later.
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave. | $30 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com
Seymour: Michael Schöpe
Audrey: Brittany Dye from New York
Orin the dentist: Tom Erickson
Voice of he plant: John Goss
Mr. Mushnik: Louie Girardot
Crystal: Maureen Jackson
Chiffon: Britny McElfresh
Ronnette: Bailey Barnum
Audrey puppeteer: David Collier
Producer/director: John Goss
Musical director: Shanti Mae Gruber
Stage manager: Jesse Monsalve
Sometimes the actors aren't the ones stealing the show. That may be the case during Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's fall production of "Little Shop of Horrors," when four elaborate puppets threaten to upstage the cast.
(Stop reading here if you're spoiler averse and unfamiliar with this decades-old show.) The show features Seymour, an awkward but earnest young man, and the Venus flytrap he's named after his crush, coworker Audrey. The pair work at Skid Row Florists, a struggling shop, and Seymour can't figure out why his new plant isn't thriving.
But Seymour pricks his finger on a rose thorn and Audrey II consumes a drop of his blood — and once the plant has the taste, it can't get enough.
Audrey II appears in four stages through the course of the musical, and by the final scene, she occupies a quarter of the space. Glenwood Vaudeville Revue proprietor John Goss rented the puppets from McAvene Designs in Las Vegas, which used the blueprints from the original Broadway production. Goss offered a peek at how the typically inanimate object develops throughout the show.
If you go
Little Shop of Horrors
Sept. 22-Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. The show runs each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, and the show begins an hour later.
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave. | $30 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com
Seymour: Michael Schöpe
Audrey: Brittany Dye from New York
Orin the dentist: Tom Erickson
Voice of he plant: John Goss
Mr. Mushnik: Louie Girardot
Crystal: Maureen Jackson
Chiffon: Britny McElfresh
Ronnette: Bailey Barnum
Audrey puppeteer: David Collier
Producer/director: John Goss
Musical director: Shanti Mae Gruber
Stage manager: Jesse Monsalve