Garfield County Libraries want to know what you think

Youth leaders engage younger members of the community during a visioning session at the New Castle Branch Library in 2016.

What do you think of the library?
The Garfield County Library staff wants to know. As the organization prepares for its 80th year, it's also working on a strategic plan. Your input is a valuable part of that. Answer six questions about the libraries and community at gcpld.org. The survey is available in English and Spanish, and closes Dec. 3.

