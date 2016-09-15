Glenwood Springs makes TripAdvisor list | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Springs has made another list, this time for TripAdvisor’s “24 Beautiful Little Mountain Towns across America.”

The blog post noted the Glenwood Hot Springs and Yampah Spa Vapor Caves, as well as Glenwood’s “friendly atmosphere” and the presence of the Colorado River.

“From rafting and fishing in the summer to spa treatments and skiing in the winter, Glenwood Springs is a quintessential year-round travel destination,” the blog post proclaimed.

Snowmass Village and Telluride also made the list, which includes towns from Gatlinburg, Tennessee to Homer, Alaska.

Readers of the travel website’s vacation rental blog are encouraged to vote for their favorite. As of Wednesday evening, 7 percent of the 537 people who voted picked Glenwood Springs. Bryson City, North Carolina was at the top of the list with 23 percent.

View the full article and vote online at tinyurl.com/24mtntowns.