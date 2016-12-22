Glenwood Vaudeville Revue offers something new, something old in holiday season | PostIndependent.com

There’s a popular saying that goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” And while the Glenwood Springs Vaudeville Revue is doing plenty lately to change up its offerings to the community, John Goss says he’s keeping the annual holiday show formula pretty much the same.

The artistic and managing director and cast member said the holiday show has been so successful for the past six years that, while details of the bits have changed to keep things fresh, returning audience members will feel right at home this year.

“We’ve got our silly little babies, but this year we’ve got that same bit but with three elves,” Goss said, referring to a bit involving tiny puppets with cast members’ heads seemingly attached. “They end up doing a rap with this huge dance break. It’s quite a moment,” he said with a laugh. “The audiences are rolling.”

If you’ve never been to one of the Vaudeville’s shows, the description of that bit might sound weird to you. Well, it is, but that’s a point of pride. Goss tends to describe the show as “zany” or “wacky.” It’s the kind of humor you probably won’t quite understand until you see it for yourself, he says. But that’s what makes the experience so fun.

“We’ve got such a wide variety of different things,” Goss said, that there’s surely something for everyone. The cast performs a “Jitterbug”-like jazz/tap dance with a Christmas theme, delivers hilarious plays on words, uses unconventional props to enhance skits and even shares some more serious, poignant moments with the audience.

“We’ve got a beautiful song called ‘In my Colorado Home,’” Goss said. “We put all these images of beautiful lit Christmas locations like the Hotel Colorado on a giant screen. The audience really responds well to it.”

The Vaudeville can pull off these serious moments because it features serious performers. Make no mistake: Comedy doesn’t mean low talent.

Cast members appeared in Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals as well as various other national and regional productions before joining the Vaudeville. Local theater favorite and recent Cabela’s commercial star Bob Moore is making a comeback to the Vaudeville during the holiday show after a few years away, which Goss thinks audiences will love.

Between the crazy humor, the talented cast, the fun dinner theater atmosphere and the Christmas theme, Goss said there’s nothing quite like celebrating the holidays with the Vaudeville.

“First of all, you’ll laugh a whole lot,” he said. “We try to put stuff in there that people can relate to, and everything is based on some kind of holiday theme. It’s just a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.”

The Glenwood Springs Vaudeville Revue’s Holiday Show runs through Jan. 7. Doors open for food, drinks and entertainment at 6 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 5 p.m. every Sunday (excluding Christmas), with the show beginning directly after.

There will be additional shows with doors at 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. Admission is $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $16 for kids 2-12 years old. For more information, visit http://www.gvrshow.com.