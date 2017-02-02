Jazz Aspen adds Hall & Oates, The Roots and Lake Street Dive to Labor Day lineup | PostIndependent.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Darryl Hall and John Oates will headline Friday night of the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience.

Jazz Aspen announced the addition today. Hall & Oates join previously announced headliners Keith Urban and Maroon 5 for the music festival, running Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 in Snowmass Town Park.

Two additional acts joined the lineup this week: hip-hop greats The Roots and alternative quartet Lake Street Dive.

Hall & Oates are the No. 1 selling duo in music history. From the mid ’70s to the mid-’80s they scored six No. 1 singles, including “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Maneater” and “Out of Touch.”

The Roots were formed in Philadelphia — also the hometown of Hall & Oates — in 1987 and have one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business, winning four Grammys and acting as the house band for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The band will open for Maroon 5 on Sunday of the Labor Day Experience.

Lake Street Dive’s live shows have been widely praised by publications such as Billboard, which said the group successfully combined “Amy Winehouse, Rita Hayworth and R&B charisma” and have been introduced to local audiences at a handful of Belly Up concerts in recent years. They’ll precede Hall & Oates on Friday’s bill.

As previously announced, Denver’s Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will open for Keith Urban on Saturday. More additions to the lineup are forthcoming, according to the Jazz Aspen announcement.

Single-day tickets at early bird pricing go on sale at 11 a.m. today. Three-day festival passes also are on sale at 866-527-8499, http://www.jazz aspensnowmass.org or at the Belly Up box office and http://www.belly​up​aspen.com.

Additional ticket options include three-day VIP passes, three-day deck passes and a new three-day pass to the Champions Club presented by the Denver Broncos, which will feature appearances by Broncos alumni and Olympians.