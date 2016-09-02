John Fielder photography workshop raises funds for Domus Pacis | PostIndependent.com

Contact: Reserve a spot by calling 773-266-1441. Go to domuspacis.org for more information about the nonprofit. To find out more about Fielder, go to johnfielder.com.

Nature photographer and local John Fielder knows what it’s like to be a caretaker. He spent seven years with his wife after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease before her passing in 2005, which is why supporting the work of Domus Pacis Family Respite is so important to him.

“Unfortunately I know first-hand what it is to be a caregiver,” Fielder said. “I and my family took care of her for seven years and I know well how challenging that can be. … Those things that have touched me in my life have always been a big part of the charities that I pay attention to, give money to and raise money for by doing workshops and donating photos and books to charity auctions. So this is close to my heart.”

Each year Fielder donates his time and photography expertise to host a photography workshop, with proceeds going to Domus Pacis. This year, the all-day workshop will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18. The event will include both a lecture and in-the-field personal instruction in nature landscape photography, as well as dinner and drinks provided by Colorado Mountain College’s Ian Buchanan. The cost of the event is $300 per person.

Domus Pacis offers a chance for cancer patients and their families to escape to the mountains to relax and enjoy time together. A Breckenridge-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, its mission is to provide families going through their cancer journey with a week of respite in the High Country. The photography workshop is an annual fundraiser for the organization, as well as several concerts hosted throughout the year.

Fielder has been a photographer for more than 40 years, specializing in nature photography in Colorado, and has published over 50 books of his work. Many of his photos have been printed in his books, calendars and note cards, and his most recent publication, “Wildflowers of Colorado,” includes 20 years worth of wildflower photographs.

The intimate workshop is held at Fielder’s house at Acorn Creek, north of Silverthorne. The workshop is open to photographers of any skill level and with any type of camera.

“About that time of the year the aspen trees are starting to turn yellow,” Fielder said. “We walk up and down the 3 miles of Acorn Creek Road and basically photograph some of the exact same compositions I’ve been doing on my own since I’ve lived here for the last nine years. There’s a lot of extraordinary, what I call intimate landscapes, that are beautiful microcosms of the aspen forest and the meadows we have up here without mountains in the background. And then there’s remarkable scenics with aspen trees in the foreground and amazing views of the Gore Range to the West.”