Live like a local: Fifth-generation Coloradan shares her favorite spots in Garfield County

Rue Balcomb is a rarity these days. She's a fifth-generation Coloradan who was born and raised in Glenwood Springs. After graduating from Colorado State University, Balcomb returned to the area as a licensed real estate agent and broker/owner with Mason & Morse Ranch Company.

Her interests reflect the land around her: Balcomb spends free time with friends and family at a cabin, hiking with her dogs, riding horses and fishing and camping on the Flat Tops. She shares her favorite places around the area below.

Breakfast

"New Castle Diner (820 Castle Valley Blvd. Suite 101, New Castle; 984-3700; newcastlediner.com): They have the best biscuits and gravy!"

Lunch

"Juicy Lucy's (308 Seventh St., Glenwood Springs; 945-4619; juicylucysteakhouse.com): At Juicy's you can always expect first-rate service and food."

Dinner

"Eat Bistro in New Castle (316 Main St., New Castle; 984-7330; facebook.com/eatbistroanddrinks): Molly and crew serve creative, delicious dishes and they always make you feel welcome."

I have nothing to wear!

"Family owned Bullocks Store (732 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 945-9175, bullocksglenwood.com), and Confetti Design (731 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 945-8830; facebook.com/confettidesign) — I appreciate Sue's advice when dress shopping."

Gift Shopping

"I find great camping gifts at Summit Canyon (205 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs; 945-6994; summitcanyon.com) and unique items at Confetti Design. Denise at Speckled Feather (820 Castle Valley Blvd. Suite 201b, New Castle; 573-6378; speckledfeather.com) always has great ideas for my nieces."

Turn it Up

"At Black Dog in New Castle (219 W. Main St.; 984-0999; thedognewcastle.com) you always see a bunch of people you know listening to the music."

Art

"I see beautiful artwork in all the local banks. There are many different paintings of Sopris Mountain, its always interesting to see each artist's rendition."

Cheers!

"I enjoy hanging out at Zhengs (35 Market St. C., Glenwood Springs; 928-9077; zhengbistro.com). They have a good happy hour and its easy to get to from west GWS."

Don't miss this

"I have not been to the 'must-visit' places like Maroon Bells or Hanging Lake (crazy I know), but I do think Capitol Lake and the Snowmass Creek Trail are pretty spectacular." Visit recreation.gov for more information on all of these White River National Forest locations.