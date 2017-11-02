Live Like a Local: Food and shopping choice abound in and around Glenwood Springs

Sometimes childhood vacation spots become an adult's everyday home. That's the case for Jenell Hilderbrand, who grew up visiting her grandparents in the Roaring Fork Valley. Now Hilderbrand, a nurse who works for the VA Telehealth clinic, is a 24-year resident of the area. She shares her favorites in this week's Live Like a Local.

Want to share your guide to living like a local? Visit tinyurl.com/livelikealocal.

Eat up

"I love Bluebird Café (730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 384-2024; bluebirdcafeglenwood.com) for quiche and coffee. I love Rivers' (2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 928-8813; theriversrestaurant.com) fruit crepes, and Rosi's (141 W. Sixth St., Glenwood Springs; 928-9186; rosisbavarian.com) has a variety of wonderful options. But my favorite is Daily Bread (729 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 945-6253). Lunch is Juicy Lucy's (308 Seventh St., Glenwood Springs; 945-4619; juicylucyssteakhouse.com) for their prices and quality food. Dinner depends. I love a fish taco from Slope and Hatch (208 Seventh St., Glenwood Springs; 230-9652; slopeandhatch.net) and I love Colorado Ranch House (704 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 945-9059; coranchhouse.com) for a good local piece of meat. You can never go wrong with the family at the brewpub (402 Seventh St., Glenwood Springs; 945-1276; glenwoodcanyon.com) and the Riviera (702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 945-7692; rivieraglenwood.com) is so fun with its piano bar."

I have nothing to wear!

"Treadz (812 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 928-0620; treadzshoes.com) and Toad and Company (816 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 945-9778; toadandco.com) have quality clothing, casual and fancy."

Recommended Stories For You

Gift shopping

"Downtown can meet any need for a good gift. Summit Canyon (205 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs; 945-6994; summitcanyon.com) is great for the outdoorsman or woman and factory outdoors has such great items for gifts."

Turn it up!

"Rivers Restaurant is the place for music and open mic nights."

Art

"(Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eight St., Glenwood Springs; 945-5199; coopercornergallery.com) downtown on the corner of 8th and Cooper features local artists and I recommend checking out that store."

Cheers

"Happy hour at Rivers, Glenwood Springs Brew Garden (115 Sixth St.; 945-1005; glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com) for quality beers, and Springs or Docs to mingle for a drink."

Free time

"Outside on my bike or at the rec center (100 Wulfsohn Road, Glenwood Springs; 384-6301; glenwoodrec.com) playing tennis is where I spend a great deal of time. I also love the hot springs pools (415 E. Sixth St., Glenwood Springs; 947-2955; hotspringspool.com) and Iron Mountain Hot Springs (281 Centennial Drive, Glenwood Springs; 945-4766; ironmountainhotsprings.com) for an après ski soak."

#optoutside

"Right now biking is the way to get around town to avoid the traffic from bridge construction. Also, there is a new amazing mountain biking trail up and down to the cross."

Get culture

"[Glenwood Springs] Center for the Arts (945-2414; glenwoodarts.org), CMC (coloradomtn.edu) and Vaudeville (915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 945-9699; gvrshow.com) offer a great deal of entertainment for all cultures."

Don't miss this

"CARE animal shelter (2801 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs; 947-9173; coloradoanimalrescue.org) takes amazing care of the animals up for adoption, and the Silt wildlife refuge (Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation, 5945 County Road 346; 876-5676; psswf.org) does an amazing job with wildlife in need. I recommend checking out those places for donations, volunteering and, of course, to adopt. The shelters throughout our valley do an amazing job."