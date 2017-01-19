Lunafest educates, entertains and supports local nonprofit | PostIndependent.com

IF YOU GO

Lunafest

Saturday, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs

Admission: $20; receive a discount this weekend with your ticket stub at Italian Underground, Vicco’s Charcoalburger Drive In, Sweet Coloradough and Riviera Supper Club.

928-2074, lunafest.org

The films:

“Another Kind of Girl” by Khaldiya Jibawi

A 17-year-old girl meditates on how her refugee camp has opened up new horizons and given her a sense of courage that she lacked in Syria.

“Family Tale” by Dr. Patricia Beckmann-Wells

Through love, loss, and determination, the definition of family is rewritten.

“Free to Laugh” by Lara Everly

A documentary that explores the power of comedy after prison.

“Join the Club” by Eva Vives

A writer’s dilemma of whether or not to join a networking club unfolds during one therapy session.

“Niñera” by Diane Weipert

A story that looks at the bitter irony many nannies face: raising the children of strangers for a living while their own children are virtually …

“Nkosi Coiffure” by Frederike Migom

After a fight with her boyfriend in the street, a woman escapes into a hair salon in Brussels.

“Partners” by Joey Ally

Professional and life partners must confront how intertwined their lives have become.

“The Honeys and the Bears” by Veena Rao

Members of a synchronized swim team for seniors describe the freedom of the water.

“The Third Dad” by Theresa Moerman Ib

Ten years after breaking all ties with her father, a daughter sets out to find his grave — and redemption.

Descriptions from lunafest.org.

DETAILS

Advocate Safehouse Project

24-hour helpline: 945-4439 and 285-0209

Learn how you can support ASP at advocatesafehouse.org.