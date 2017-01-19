Lunafest educates, entertains and supports local nonprofit | PostIndependent.com

Lunafest educates, entertains and supports local nonprofit
January 19, 2017
IF YOU GO
Lunafest
Saturday, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs
Admission: $20; receive a discount this weekend with your ticket stub at Italian Underground, Vicco’s Charcoalburger Drive In, Sweet Coloradough and Riviera Supper Club.
928-2074, lunafest.org
The films:
“Another Kind of Girl” by Khaldiya Jibawi
A 17-year-old girl meditates on how her refugee camp has opened up new horizons and given her a sense of courage that she lacked in Syria.
“Family Tale” by Dr. Patricia Beckmann-Wells
Through love, loss, and determination, the definition of family is rewritten.
“Free to Laugh” by Lara Everly
A documentary that explores the power of comedy after prison.
“Join the Club” by Eva Vives
A writer’s dilemma of whether or not to join a networking club unfolds during one therapy session.
“Niñera” by Diane Weipert
A story that looks at the bitter irony many nannies face: raising the children of strangers for a living while their own children are virtually …
“Nkosi Coiffure” by Frederike Migom
After a fight with her boyfriend in the street, a woman escapes into a hair salon in Brussels.
“Partners” by Joey Ally
Professional and life partners must confront how intertwined their lives have become.
“The Honeys and the Bears” by Veena Rao
Members of a synchronized swim team for seniors describe the freedom of the water.
“The Third Dad” by Theresa Moerman Ib
Ten years after breaking all ties with her father, a daughter sets out to find his grave — and redemption.
Descriptions from lunafest.org.
DETAILS
Advocate Safehouse Project
24-hour helpline: 945-4439 and 285-0209
Learn how you can support ASP at advocatesafehouse.org.
Dinner and a movie. An evening of awareness. Fundraising for two nonprofits.
Lunafest is all of those things, and this year it’s also the sole 2017 fundraiser for Advocate Safehouse Project.
The organization serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence throughout Garfield County, and 85 percent of proceeds from the local event will benefit ASP. The remaining 15 percent goes to the Breast Cancer Fund. The touring festival will include nine short films, and this year patrons will also receive discounts at four area restaurants with their ticket stubs.
Although the film festival’s tagline is “by, for and about women,” ASP Community Education Advocate Sarah Buckley is quick to point out the event is for everyone. Likewise, breast cancer and domestic and sexual violence affect both women and men.
“We can’t do it without male support. We need allies,” she said. “We’re still human. It’s a human issue. The idea of separating them is not something I believe in.”
Each installment of Lunafest, which is in its 16th year nationally and eighth locally, features different films with female directors and actors. The themes don’t necessarily reflect the work of the local nonprofits with which the festival partners. However, one of 2017’s films, “Nkosi Coiffure,” touches on themes of domestic violence. Buckley said that sort of tie-in helps audiences connect the dots between what they see on screen and the need ASP fills.
The organization provides a 24-hour help line, outreach, community awareness, a volunteer advocate program and the area’s only safehouse program. Many people believe domestic and sexual violence happens to someone else, Buckley said. But it crosses all demographic lines.
The film festival is the sole fundraiser for ASP this year, the organization’s 30th. Buckley said it is also an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy art. Lunafest films are not rated, but are appropriate for people high-school age and older. The event will include popcorn and a cash bar.