Movie Listings | PostIndependent.com

Movie Listings
December 29, 2016
Brenden Rifle
Why Him (R) 2hr5min
12/30 – 1/2: 11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10, (9:45)
1/3 – 1/5: 4:40, 7:20
Sing (PG) 2hr5min
12/30 – 1/2: 11:00, 1:40, 4:15, 7:00, (9:40)
1/3 – 1/5: 4:30, 7:15
Passengers (PG-13) 2hr15min
12/30 – 1/2: 12:30, 3:30, 6:20, (9:15)
1/3 – 1/5: 4:45, 7:30
Assassins Creed (PG-13) 2hr10min
12/30 – 1/2: 12:00, 3:10, 6:40, (9:20)
1/3 – 1/5: 4:10, 7:10
Rogue One; A Star Wars Story (PG-13) 2hr30min
12/30 – 1/2: 11:30, 3:00, 6:15, (8:30, 9:30)
1/3 – 1/5: 4:15, 6:30, 7:30
Collateral Beauty (PG-13) 1hr50min
12/30 – 1/2: 11:20, 6:00
1/3 – 1/5: 4:20
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (PG-13) 2hr30min
12/30 – 1/2: 2:00, (8:20)
1/3 – 1/5: 6:40
Moana (PG) 2hr
12/30 – 1/2: 12:15, 3:15, 6:00
1/3 – 1/5: 4:00
Crystal Theatre
Manchester by the Sea
12/30 – 12/31: 7:30
1/1: 5:30
1/2 – 1/5: 7:30
Moonlight (PG-13)
12/30: 5 p.m.
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
12/31: 4:45 p.m.
Movieland
Why Him? (R)
12/30 – 1/3: (11:30), (2:15), 5:00, 7:50, 10:25
1/4 – 1/5: (2:15), 5:00, 7:50, 10:25
Assassin’s Creed (PG-13)
12/30 – 1/3: (11:20), (2:00), 4:45, 7:30
1/4 – 1/5: (2:00), 4:45, 7:30
Assassin’s Creed 3D (PG-13)
12/30 – 1/5: 10:15
Passengers (PG-13)
12/30 – 1/3: (10:20), (1:30), 4:30, 7:15
1/4 – 1/5: (1:30), 4:30, 7:15
Passengers 3D (PG-13)
12/30 – 1/5: 10:00
Sing (PG)
12/30 – 1/3: (10:05), (1:00), (3:40), 6:30, 9:10
1/4 – 1/5: (1:00), (3:40), 6:30, 9:10
Collateral Beauty (PG-13)
12/30 – 1/3: 4:15, 6:45, 9:20
1/4 – 1/5: 6:50, 9:20
Rogue One; A Star Wars Story (PG-13)
12/30 – 1/3: (10:00), (12:40), (3:50), 7:00
1/4 – 1/5: (12:40), 4:00, 7:00
Rogue One; A Star Wars Story 3D (PG-13)
12/30 – 1/5: 10:10
Office Christmas Party (R)
12/30 – 1/5: 9:50
Moana (PG)
12/30 – 1/3: (10:10), (12:50), (3:30), 6:15
1/4 – 1/5: (12:50), (3:30), 6:15
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (PG-13)
12/30 – 1/3: (10:15), (1:15)
1/4 – 1/5: (12:45), (3:50)