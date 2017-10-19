New Castle adds to trail network

Outdoor recreation remains a focus for every Garfield County town. New Castle is ready to open its newest trail, an attraction that residents have been looking to use for some time.

On Saturday, residents, town officials and biking enthusiasts of all ages should head to the New Castle Trails Fall Conference to see the newest addition to New Castle's trail network, the VIX Ranch Bike Park, on Bureau of Land Management lands north of New Castle. The bike park will connect with the recently completed Stairway to Heaven Trail.

"One of the neat things about this town is that you can take your mountain bike off your car and be on an exceptional trail in seconds," said Mayor Art Riddile. "We're trying to get more connectivity throughout town, and we have a terrific group of people that want to help build trails."

New Castle Trails, a volunteer organization dedicated to creating the best possible trail network in and around New Castle, began working on the bike park more than a year ago. Work on Stairway to Heaven began in July.

"We're really excited about both projects," said Adam Cornely with New Castle Trails. "Outdoor recreation is very important for our community."