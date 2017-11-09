Outdoor and entertainment briefs

Meet the mini-mayor

Sunlight Mountain Resort announced its new mini-mayor this week. Rifle resident Colby Rogers, 5, beat out incumbent Gabby Noyes, 9, by garnering 3,948 votes. Rogers hopes to encourage other kids to ski or snowboard and to add spaghetti to the resort's menu, among other goals.

In a press release, her mom, Jade Rogers, said she hopes Colby will "improve her public speaking skills … (and also will) understand that being a leader means helping people." The mini-mayor receives a free season pass, new skis or snowboard and a position on the resort's executive table.

Show off the water

We live in an area so stunning, it's almost too easy to take a good photo. If you've captured the beauty of the Fryingpan, Crystal or Roaring Fork rivers or their tributaries, Roaring Fork Conservancy wants to see your work.

Enter the organization's 2017 Roaring Fork Watershed Photography with a photo that includes rivers, streams or water, whether directly or not. Learn more and enter at roaringfork.org. The deadline is Nov. 20.

Recommended Stories For You

Call for artists

Artists, you've got another opportunity to shine with Wilderness Workshop's 2018 Artist in Wilderness program. The organization is now accepting applications for the one-week residences. Those selected will receive housing, a guide if requested, a $1,500 stipend and travel reimbursement. Find more details at callforentry.org. The deadline is Jan. 31.