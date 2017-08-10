Outdoors and entertainment briefs | PostIndependent.com

Cycling preparation

Riding your bike during the Grand Avenue Bridge detour? (Don't forget—it starts Monday. Although how could you forget?) Roaring Fork Transit Authority maintains two Fix-It Stations along the Rio Grande Trail. If you run into trouble on the stretch of trail in Carbondale, you'll have help nearby. Walk your bike to the Catherine Bridge Trail Head or Carbondale Town Hall, where the two RFTA-maintained stations are located. RFTA intends to install two additional stations at other locations in the future.

America's Amazing Hotel pools

Glenwood Hot Springs certainly isn't a secret, and it's no surprise when it receives national attention. The latest: a designation as one of America's 12 best hotel pools, according to CNN. "Guests at this Colorado Rockies lodge relax in the world's largest hot springs pool, where 3.5 million gallons of nearby Yampah Springs water flow into one of two bubbling mineral pools daily," Stephanie Orma wrote in the article. Read the full story at tinyurl.com/cnnhotsprings, and learn about Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge reservations at hotspringspool.com.

Dancing to victory

Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts dancers racked up awards at the recent Showstopper Dance Championship west coast finals in Anaheim, California. The event, which was held in July, is the largest dance competition in the country. Center for the Arts dancers performed 13 routines, and six ranked among the top 10 in their categories.

They included:

''Depths'' performed by Megan Quinn (15) and Skylar McLaren (14): double platinum and first place overall in Teen Advanced Duet/Trio

''Let It Be'' choreographed by student Bailey Barnum (17) and performed by Emily Arnhold (12), Olivia Arnhold (15), Yarrow Ator (13), Bailey Barnum (17), Mayzee Bostick (14), Sophie Carnoali (16), Cadie Harrison (16), Skylar McLaren (14), Megan Quinn (15) and Cheyenne Stoner (15): double platinum and fourth place overall in Teen Advanced Large Group

''From Eden'' performed by Bailey Barnum (17), Megan Quinn (15) and Skylar McLaren (14): platinum and fourth place overall in Senior Advanced Duet/Trio

''Wait For It '' choreographed by student Bailey Barnum (17) and performed by Olivia Arnhold (15), Bailey Barnum (17), Sophie Carnoali (16), Cadie Harrison (16), Skylar McLaren (14) and Megan Quinn (15): double platinum and fifth place overall in Teen Advanced Small Group

''Steam Heat '' performed by Sophie Carnoali (16) and Cadie Harrison (16): platinum and eighth place overall in Senior Advanced Duet/Trio

''Newsies '' performed by all the center's dancers who travelled to Anaheim, including Emily Arnhold (12), Olivia Arnhold (15), Yarrow Ator (13), Bailey Barnum (17), Mayzee Bostick (14), Sophie Carnoali (16), Cadie Harrison (16), Skylar McLaren (14), Megan Quinn (15), Cheyenne Stoner (15) and Colton Stoner (12): platinum and ninth place overall in Teen Advanced Large Group