Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan will open for Scotty McCreery at Garfield County Fair | PostIndependent.com

Garfield County Fair event organizers announced the opening act for the fair's Friday-night concert.

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan will join the lineup for the Garfield County Fair concert, event organizers announced Tuesday. The fair previously announced former American Idol winner Scotty McCreery as headliner. The concert will be Aug. 4, and tickets go on sale 12:01 a.m. June 1 at garfieldcountyfair.com. Admission will range from $10-$60.

Country singers Tillis and Morgan, who have found great individual success, teamed up to create their Grits and Glamour show in 2009. The show includes country hits such as Tillis' "Maybe It Was Memphis" and Morgan's "Except for Monday." Between them, the pair has seen a dozen songs hit No. 1.

Both women are country music royalty; Tillis is the daughter of legend Mel Tillis, and recently she has appeared on television's "Nashville." Morgan is the daughter of Grand Old Opry star George Morgan and first played at the Opry herself at age 13.

"Although we've practically grown up together, running in the same circles and backstage at the Opry as children, it truly is a newfound friendship," Tillis said in a news release.

"We've known one another for years, but over the last few years we've grown from 'someone you know' to having a real 'got-your-back' kind of friendship," Morgan said.

Grits and Glamour join the fair's newfound tradition of booking big-name country acts. McCreery will be the event's third consecutive country headliner, and organizers previously said they expect the 2017 fair to draw record-breaking crowds.

The 2017 event runs July 31 through Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds in Rifle.