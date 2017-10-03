Part 1: What to do if your dog has cancer

Unfortunately, the "C" word invokes just as much fear for our four-legged friends as it does for us.

Dogs and cats are very similar to us; they live the same lifestyle, have similar physiology and anatomy and suffer similar diseases. Cancer is no exception.

According to a new Morris Animal Foundation study, one in four dogs will die of cancer. If you are a golden retriever, then the odds are a whopping 60 percent.

Past studies revealed that 11 percent of visits to a veterinarian are for cancer related issues. I don't know about you, but it makes me happy to see the Morris Animal Foundation launch a $30 million initiative to cure animal cancer in the next 10-20 years (and if you are one of those who feel money spent on pets is wasted, then this research will be used to help cure human cancer).

Know the Signs

One of the first indications your dog or cat has cancer are swellings or growths that continue to grow and or change character, color etc.

Other signs include weight loss, decrease in appetite, difficulty urinating, defecating or breathing, difficulty eating or swallowing, enlarged lymph nodes (glands), abnormal bleeding or discharges from any body parts or openings, lameness or limping, weakness, lethargy or inability to exercise.

Just like in people, cancer is mainly a disease of middle-aged to older dogs and cats; however, pets of any age can get cancer.

Types of Tests

If you suspect your pet has cancer, then you obviously need to schedule a visit with your veterinarian. They will perform a physical exam and then order some tests such as blood counts, blood chemistries, urinalysis and x-rays or radiographs.

Often we do a very simple in-office procedure called a needle or aspiration biopsy and take a quick peek under the microscope. Other times a biopsy is indicated and sent to a board certified veterinary pathologist. A biopsy should be done if it will change the way a cancer is treated.

For example mast cell tumors, a common skin tumor, are malignant and require a very aggressive and wide surgical excision whereas sebaceous adenomas, another common skin tumor, are benign and require a very small surgical approach.

Cancer should also be staged. Staging involves determining how extensive and widespread the cancer has become. Again, this will tell us how to treat the cancer and can save you and your pet needless surgeries, chemotherapies, expenses and suffering. Staging usually involves lymph node aspirates/biopsy, radiographs, and/or ultrasound.

When dealing with cancer information is king.

In Part 2, we'll talk about some of the more common cancers and how to treat them. In the meantime, visit http://www.morrisanimalfoundation.org and make a contribution to the canine cancer campaign.

Stephen Sheldon, DVM, is a member of The Veterinary Cancer Society and practices at Gypsum Animal Hospital. He welcomes your questions and can be reached at 970-524-DOGS, http://www.gypsumah.com and drsteve@gypsumah.com.