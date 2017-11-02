Plan your weekend in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 11/3/17

Visit tinyurl.com/postevents to see even more events and list your own.

Margaret Uribe

Friday, 5-7 p.m. Midland Arts Gallery showcases Silt-based pastels artist Margaret Uribe for the month of November. Her work is inspired by Colorado's beauty. Her hand-carved stoneware tiles will also be available.

Midland Arts Gallery, 101 E. 3rd St., Rifle | Free | 625-3068 | midlandartscompany.com

Holiday Invitational at Carbondale Clay Center

Friday, 6-8 p.m. More than 30 local and national artists will display and sell functional pottery, small ceramic sculptures and jewelry. The show opens this week, but continues through Dec. 22, so you've got lots of time to shop.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclaycenter.org

Ten Thousand Villages Gift Festival

Friday to Sunday Get a jump on your holiday shopping while benefiting craftspeople around the world. This 31st-annual event offers home décor, jewelry, accessories, toys and more, all made by artisans in third-world countries.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | 945-6848

Bow Wow Film Festival

Saturday, 6 p.m. Hey dog fans—we know there are a lot of you out there. This Saturday film fest is for you. Celebrate the bond between you and your canine with a series of short, dog-themed films. Beverages and snacks will be available, and your pup is welcome. Proceeds benefit Colorado Animal Rescue.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | $12, $7 children 12 and younger | bowwowfilmfest.com

Line of Totality

Friday, 6-8 p.m. Join the closing reception of this exhibit during First Friday. Chris Hassig's drawings have taken on an abstract tone and suggest the landscape around us. Metal sculptor Elliot Norquist's work explores shapes and how they relate to one another. The two exhibit their distinctive art in this Carbondale Arts exhibit. Through Nov. 8.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

PLAN AHEAD

Nikki Boxer

Monday, 7:30 p.m. Thunder River Theatre Company's Diva Cabaret series continues with Nikki Boxer's one-woman show, "Colored Lights: A Night of Music and Memories." Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar owner Jonathan Gorst will accompany on piano. Each previous show in the series has sold out, so plan ahead!

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $25-$35 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com