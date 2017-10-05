 Plan your weekend in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado 10/6/17 | PostIndependent.com

A weekend of art and celebration in Carbondale First Friday Friday, 5-8 p.m. It’s another big Friday night in Carbondale, where this month’s first Friday celebrates the season. Pennies for Picasso take the stage at Fourth and Main and will perform till 7:30 p.m. Shop the adjacent farmers market, then wander to Carbondale Arts for an evening of education and music from deTour, a project of the Bohemian Foundation. There’s more art to take in at Carbondale Clay Center, where there will be an opening reception for Diane Kenney’s “Past is Prologue” (read more on Go page 3). Swing by Mary’s Main Street Spirits or Marble Distilling Co. for cocktails, or take the kids to Kid Mountain on Fourth and Main. Keep an eye out for Stepping Stones’ tent on Main, where you’ll be able to grab hot cider while learning about the organization’s programming. Downtown Carbondale | Free | carbondale.com Art Heist (pictured) Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m. Steal art from the walls of R2 Gallery — but watch out. During the Art Heist, others can steal art from you, too. This Carbondale Arts fundraiser includes cocktails, hors d’ouevres, entertainment and a speakeasy, with several levels of tickets available. 5:30 p.m. Champagne preview, 6-8 p.m. Art Heist and 7:30-10 p.m. Speakeasy at Batch with dinner by Mark Fischer. The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | $35-$110 | 963-1680 | launchpadcarbondale.com/artheist Potato Day Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Head to Carbondale for the longest-standing event in a community known for its celebrations. Potato Day began in 1909 to celebrate local farming and ranching. The day includes a parade, barbecue, potato sack races and more. Sopris Park, Carbondale | Free | 618-6887 | carbondale.com
Dead Man’s Cell Phone Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. What do our cell phones say about us? Enjoy one reflection on the isolation and unification technology provides with this romantic comedy. Continues next weekend. Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $10-$30, season tickets also available | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com
Blessing of the Animals Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon Bring your beloved pet for a blessing — or, if your pet isn’t prone to travel, a photo or stuffed animal as a representative. Celebrate their role in your life with the blessing, food and music. The event honors shelter animals — there are plenty available for adoption! — so consider bringing a food donation, as well. Colorado Animal Rescue, 2801 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs | Free | 947-9173 | coloradoanimal.org
Middle Colorado Watershed Council Cleanups Saturday, 9 a.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Volunteers will gather Saturday in the fourth-annual Middle Colorado River Cleanup. Register online to receive an assignment. The effort ends with lunch in Rifle’s Centennial Park. Help protect the habitat of cutthroat trout Sunday during the Butler Creek Willow Restoration. Meet at the forest service office in Rifle to carpool. The work will be physical, so come prepared. Lunch is provided. Various locations, Rifle | Free | midcowatershed.org
PLAN AHEAD: Rifle Area Chamber Chili Cook Off and Jalapeño Eating Contest Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. There’s more than chili to be had at this Ambassador Scholarship Fund event. Sample red chili, green chili, salsa, guacamole and apple pie while contributing to the fund. And, of course, show your bravery in the jalapeño eating contest. Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1100 Railroad Ave., Rifle | $10 adults, $5 ages 11-18 with student ID; 10 and younger free | 625-2085 | riflechamber.com
PLAN AHEAD: Line of Totality Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Chris Hassig’s drawings and metal sculptor Elliot Norquist’s work (pictured) complement each other in this exhibit. The work will remain on display until Nov. 8. The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

