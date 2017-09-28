Popular Aspen sushi restaurant Kenichi coming to Carbondale
September 28, 2017
Kenichi Aspen has a 25-year relationship with its community. Come spring, the popular sushi restaurant will extend its reach into Carbondale.
Kenichi Izakaya is targeting a May opening, said owner Brent Reed. And though it will incorporate some features that are popular at the Aspen location, the Carbondale restaurant will be modeled after Japanese pubs, or izakayas.
Master sushi chef Kiyomi Sano often tosses together scraps from other dishes to feed the Aspen staff at the end of each night. His casual, home-cooking approach will serve as inspiration in the new restaurant.
"Wow, this is the best thing we have and it's not on the menu or anything," Reed said with a laugh. "Maybe we should rethink this."
The restaurant will offer sushi, of course, but also Japanese curries and one-pot dishes. It will also include a private Tatami room and a rock-star booth, features popular at the Aspen location.
Both Reed and Sano live in Carbondale, and Reed said it seems a natural step to open on the town's Main Street.
"I want to be the place in Carbondale where you think hey, where can we go to a nice dinner? And at the same time offer something for everyone," Reed said.
