Quick, tasty dinner
August 24, 2017
Sometimes it's tough to find time for a meal that packs in protein and flavor. These potato tacos, however, are quick to fix and incorporate meat into a sauce, rather than the taco itself.
Crunchy potato tacos
Serves 4
For tacos:
2 cups corn oil
8 corn tortillas
Recommended Stories For You
2 cups mashed potatoes
Heat oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Warm the corn tortillas separately to soften, and then place ¼ cup mashed potatoes into each and fold. Fry the folded tortillas in oil until each side is golden brown. Remove them to a sheet pan lined with paper towels, and season with salt immediately.
Venison Tomatillo Sauce
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 lb. ground venison, wild game, beef, pork or chicken
10 tomatillos
2 jalapenos
2 garlic cloves
1 roma tomato
2 chile de arbol
½ cup cilantro
½ tsp. salt
Heat oil and venison in a skillet over medium high heat until the meat is golden brown. Set aside.
Wrap a skillet with foil and place it over high heat. Add tomatillos, jalapenos, garlic and roma tomato and char them for 10 minutes. Place chile de arbol in a foil packet and heat over the flame for 30 seconds. Place all of these ingredients in a blender with cilantro and salt. Mix sauce with venison and heat for one minute.
Pour mixture over the tacos and sprinkle aged cheese on top.
Susie Jimenez was runner-up on "Food Network Star" season 7 and owns a local catering company. Reach her at susiespiceitup@gmail.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Missing Aspen couple found dead below Capitol Peak summit
- Hanging Lake plan limits visitors to 615 a day, requires permit
- Prepare for the Peak: 14ers can lead to tragedy, as this year demonstrates
- Memorials for Aspen couple who died on Capitol Peak set for Friday, Sunday
- DeFrates column: Try taking your Prius out of your bubble