Quick, tasty dinner

Sometimes it's tough to find time for a meal that packs in protein and flavor. These potato tacos, however, are quick to fix and incorporate meat into a sauce, rather than the taco itself.

Crunchy potato tacos

Serves 4

For tacos:

2 cups corn oil

8 corn tortillas

2 cups mashed potatoes

Heat oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Warm the corn tortillas separately to soften, and then place ¼ cup mashed potatoes into each and fold. Fry the folded tortillas in oil until each side is golden brown. Remove them to a sheet pan lined with paper towels, and season with salt immediately.

Venison Tomatillo Sauce

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 lb. ground venison, wild game, beef, pork or chicken

10 tomatillos

2 jalapenos

2 garlic cloves

1 roma tomato

2 chile de arbol

½ cup cilantro

½ tsp. salt

Heat oil and venison in a skillet over medium high heat until the meat is golden brown. Set aside.

Wrap a skillet with foil and place it over high heat. Add tomatillos, jalapenos, garlic and roma tomato and char them for 10 minutes. Place chile de arbol in a foil packet and heat over the flame for 30 seconds. Place all of these ingredients in a blender with cilantro and salt. Mix sauce with venison and heat for one minute.

Pour mixture over the tacos and sprinkle aged cheese on top.

Susie Jimenez was runner-up on "Food Network Star" season 7 and owns a local catering company. Reach her at susiespiceitup@gmail.com.