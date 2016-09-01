Redstone Art Show turns 21 over Labor Day | PostIndependent.com

11 a.m.: “Drawing to find your flow in art” with Gwen Hill

It began as a simple attempt by the artists of Redstone to entertain themselves in the dark of winter. Today, the Redstone Art Show is a Labor Day weekend staple— a nod to seasonal visitors and residents.

“A lot of people like to get out for that last hurrah of summer,” observed Betty Bradley, board member and former president of the Redstone Arts Foundation. “Most of the artists are there to talk about their work and their lives. It’s a casual and friendly small town event.”

Redstone has proud artistic history as the home of Frank Mechau and Jack Roberts, among others. In fact, the fundraiser goes to benefit a scholarship in Roberts’ name. In 21 years, the event has raised $31,000 to help Roaring Fork High School seniors pursue art.

“Not only is it a great opportunity to get some art for yourself, it’s an opportunity to help the artistic community in general,” observed Jim Mason, one of more than 30 artists from Parachute to Montrose featured in the show.

Mason, a Glenwood Springs real estate agent and former fire chief, is a relative newcomer to his art. Three years ago, he took a metalworking course in Lakewood, and continues to learn from his colleagues at the Roaring Forge in Carbondale. His sculpture makes heavy use of recycled and found objects.

“To be able to take something as rigid as steel and turn it into something free flowing is exciting,” he said. “Sometimes it’s functional, sometimes it’s a little more abstract.”

The two come together in his fire features, which are something of a speciality.

“What’s better than sitting around a fire?,” he queried.

He hopes to eventually make a career out of sculpting. One of his pieces is on display at Seventh and Midland in Glenwood and he became involved with the Redstone Art Show last year through Artist’s Mercantile.

“It was a really successful show,” he said. “I sold more than half of what I brought up there.”

In addition to the art for sale, the Art Show comes with an array of artistic demonstrations.

“I think it energizes me to have people watching and asking,” said Libby Riger, who will paint to live music provided by her husband John as well as Char and Doug Graham.

“While I’m painting I like to have him playing,” she said. “We do it all the time at home, and it tends to relax the audience watching me paint and him play.”

The idyllic surroundings on the lawn of the Redstone Inn add to the experience as well.

“When you come up and see how beautiful the valley is, you want to grab your camera or paintbrush and capture it somehow,” Bradley observed. “We need art to feed the soul, and it brings out that desire to create something.”