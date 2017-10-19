RelentlessThe Vines Still Grow
October 19, 2017
HOW TO HELP
There are number of places to make donations to help fire victims. Here are two:
The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund
http://www.napavalleycf.org/supporting-napa-county-fire-relief-efforts” target=”_blank”>Sections-ATW-ATW_Body_Serif”>http://www.napavalleycf.org/supporting-napa-county-fire-relief-efforts/
The Sonoma County Resilience Fund of the Community Foundation Sonoma County
http://www.sonomacf.org” target=”_blank”>Sections-ATW-ATW_Body_Serif”>http://www.sonomacf.org
