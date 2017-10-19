RelentlessThe Vines Still Grow

The Sonoma County Resilience Fund of the Community Foundation Sonoma County

There are number of places to make donations to help fire victims. Here are two:

HOW TO HELP

There are a number of places to make

donations to help fire victims. Here are two:

The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund

http://www.napavalleycf.org/supporting-napa-county-fire-relief-efforts/

The Sonoma County Resilience Fund of the Community Foundation Sonoma County http://www.sonomacf.org