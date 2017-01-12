See local work at Valley Visual Art Show | PostIndependent.com

Carbondale Arts will host the opening reception of its popular Valley Visual Art Show tonight at The Launchpad in downtown Carbondale.

The show, now in its 37th year, features the works of 50 local artists from across the Roaring Fork, Crystal and Colorado River valleys.

“Everyone with a piece in the show must reside within a ZIP code beginning with 816,” said Carbondale Arts Gallery Manager Brian Colley. “That’s the truly special part of this show every year — it’s a genuine celebration of the diverse range of artists living right here in our community.”

Carbondale Arts opened an application process in October. Applicants submitted two works for consideration, of which one was ultimately chosen to be displayed in the gallery. Colley noted that the first-come, first-served nature of this process allows a unique opportunity for the young and the seasoned alike to see their work displayed in a large, well-attended show.

“There is such a great mix every year, and that’s the best thing about it,” he said. “From high-school age artists on up, plus beginners and those who are more experienced, all together in one place. There is also a range of mediums: paintings and drawings, sculpture, video, encaustic, mixed media and more.”

The lone requirements, he added, were spatial: Pieces must be no more than 32 inches wide or 10 feet tall. Many of the artists are well-known locally, and some are first-timers who recently relocated to the area.

“Some of the artists include Lewis Cooper, who’s a photographer from Redstone — he uses drones to capture aerial images of local landscapes,” Colley said. “Plus there is a very unique work from local glass artist Robert Burch, who fused glass and metal to create a piece called ‘Wooden Indian.’ There is also a submission from Roaring Fork High School senior Katelyn Krehbiel, who won our People’s Choice award last year. She does oil portraits on plywood with resin.”

Colley, himself a local artist working primarily in watercolor, acrylic and printmaking, also has a piece in the show titled “Space Man.”

All works will be available for purchase, priced anywhere from $100 to $5,000. For any locals who consider the purchase of a genuine piece of art to be a daunting act, fear not: Find what speaks to you, and put it on layaway.

“Yes, that’s right: We offer a layaway program for monthly payments,” Colley noted. “We’re a nonprofit gallery, so this is something we’ve been able to make possible for anyone who thinks they can’t afford real art created by local artists. We want people to own the real thing, not the mass-produced stuff from Ikea or Target.”

The show, which features food, drinks and plenty of mingling with the artists, is Carbondale Arts’ first of 2017. For community members unable to attend the festivities tonight, the organization is planning another celebratory evening for First Friday on Feb. 3.

“Thirty percent of sales from the Valley Visual Art Show will go toward supporting Carbondale Arts,” Colley said. “We welcome anyone and everyone to come and enjoy the hard work of our amazing local artists.”