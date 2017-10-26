spooky spirit

It's Halloween weekend, and that means there's more happening than you could possibly fit into one or two (or three, if you're ambitious!) evenings. If you're looking for something besides or in addition to good ol' fashioned trick-or-treating, you're in luck: We've compiled this round-up of area Halloween happenings with different interests in mind. As always, you can find even more events on our website by visiting tinyurl.com/PIevents.

If you like Harry Potter

The Harry Potter Movie Experience

Friday, 2:30 p.m. And really, who doesn't get excited for everyone's favorite wizard? Teens are encouraged to participate in this viewing of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which will incorporate wizards, wands, Snitches and more. Reservations required, as the audience is limited to 30 people.

Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave. | 625-3471 | gcpld.org

If you're interested in Joining the Eagles

Recommended Stories For You

Fall membership drive

Friday. Enjoy a costume contest and drink specials during the Eagles' fall membership drive event. The party is open to the public, ages 21 and older.

Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 312 Seventh St., Glenwood Springs | Free | 945-5506

If you like history with your fright

Ghost Walk Glenwood

Friday and Saturday, 7, 7:45 and 8:30 p.m. Don't miss one of Glenwood's classic events: ghost tours led by the "spirits" of some of the area's most notorious residents.

Linwood Cemetery, trailhead at 12th and Bennett | $20, $18 seniors, $12 members | 945-4448 | glenwoodhistory.com

If you can't get enough theater

Little Shop of Horrors

Friday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m. It's the final weekend for this horror comedy rock musical, so it's time to buy your tickets and head to the Vaudeville. Four elaborate puppets take center stage as Audrey II, but Vaudeville owner John Goss says the story's even more important than the antics.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave. | $30 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

If you like to go all out

Masquerade Ball

Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Symphony in the Valley and a guest DJ will provide the soundtrack for this third-annual event, presented by the Rotary Club of Glenwood Springs. The evening features food, dancing and a silent auction in a historic setting, and tickets include after-party admission.

Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | $100 advance, $120 at the door | gsrotary.org

If you're a young professional

Masquerade Ball After Party

Saturday, 9:30 p.m.-midnight. Roaring Fork Young Professionals will partner with Rotary Club of Glenwood Springs to host a Halloween after party and costume contest after the masquerade ball at Hotel Colorado. Whether you're attending the ball or looking to cut loose after earlier obligations, you'll find late-night DJ, dancing and a cash bar. The best costume winner receives a $50 Amazon gift certificate, and proceeds benefit scholarships and grants in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | $20 | gsrotary.org

If you're a beer geek

A Mad Hatter Halloween Bash

Saturday, 7 p.m. Yes, you could visit Batch for a taste of Roaring Fork Brewing Company's beer most nights of the week. You could probably even come in costume — it's Carbondale, after all! But this weekend's shindig features the requisite costume contest, DJ Kid Knowledge, beer cocktails, a dessert bar by Roaring Spoon and, perhaps most importantly, beer collaborations by RFBC and Two Leaves and a Bud. Admission price includes the dessert bar and one beer.

Batch at Roaring Fork Beer Company, 358 Main St., Carbondale | $10 | 510-5934

If you want to bar hop

Costume Parties and Music Galore

Saturday Head out — and bring your designated driver — for a number of live bands and costume contests at Glenwood bars. The Know Bodies will play ska, reggae, funk and original music at Rivers Restaurant from 9 p.m. to midnight. Big Daddy's will feature BJ the DJ, and the costume winner will receive $100 cash. DJ Tenza will be spinning at Loyal Brothers, where you'll again have a chance at prizes for costumes. The party runs from 8 p.m. to 1:40 a.m. At K Seas Winghouse, you'll find opportunities for free shots throughout the evening. That party gets started at 9 p.m. Over in New Castle, Whiskey Stomp will perform from 7-10 p.m. Or if you're looking for a similar shindig in Carbondale, turn your attention to The Black Nugget. The Habits will play 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | 928-8813 | theriversrestaurant.com

Big Daddy's Sports Bar, 55 Mel Rey Road, Glenwood Springs | Free | 987-5056 | bigdaddysglenwood.com

Loyal Brothers Lounge, 813/815 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $10 cover no costume | facebook.com/loyalbrotherslounge

K Seas Winghouse, 910 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | 930-6165 | kseaswinghouse.com

Grove's Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle | 984-0999 | thedognewcastle.com

The Black Nugget, 403 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-4498 | facebook.com/theblacknugget

If you've got little ones

Halloween Happening

Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Dress up and have fun at this annual, family friendly event. Elementary and preschool-aged kids will especially enjoy the games, bounce houses and other fun. And it doesn't matter where you attend school, this event is for you!

Crystal River Elementary School, 160 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale | $12 unlimited games (individual tickets available) | 384-5620 | cres.rfsd.k12.co.us

If you've just got to dance

Halloween Hullabaloo

Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. The Masonic Lodge regularly hosts dance events, and this week's is a special Halloween celebration. The evening kicks off with a free intro to dance class at 6:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest, of course, with a variety of prizes. Denver DJ Shane McIntyre will play a variety of pop, country and swing dance music.

Glenwood Springs Freemasons – Masonic Lodge, 901 Colorado Ave. | $15 | Meetup.com/RFVDance

If you like to support local radio

KDNK Halloween Dance Party

Saturday, 6-11 p.m. Start the night with a live broadcast by Steve Cole. The fun continues with music by The Davenports, a costume contest, a photo booth by Aw Snap, drink specials and Slow Groovin BBQ available for purchase. There's also a bake sale by AZYEP.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | $12 advance, $20 day of | 963-0139 | kdnk.org

If you want to parade your costume

Preschool Halloween Parade

Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Three Garfield County Library branches will host parades through their towns on Halloween. It's an opportunity to trick or treat and ensure those great costumes get maximum mileage.

Rifle, New Castle and Glenwood Springs libraries | gcpld.org