Storytelling meets visual art at weekly event

Elementary and middle school-aged children in Glenwood Springs can now enjoy the combination of storytelling and visual art, thanks to Aspen Art Museum's partnership with the Glenwood Springs Library.

The weekly, drop-in programs include reading and art-making activities inspired by the museum's current exhibits.

Story Art will be offered for free from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 in Glenwood Springs.

The program is also available at the Carbondale Library from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 7 and Dec. 5. Learn more at aspenartmuseum.org.