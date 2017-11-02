Susie Jimenez: Fabulous fries

One of my favorite things to eat is fries. I don't get to them as often as I'd like. But now there are so many ways to get your vegetables in. You can bake them, too. It's so much fun and inventive to go to the store and see what's in season.

Parmesan eggplant baked fries

2 eggs, whisked with 1 tablespoon water

2 cups flour (if gluten free, go for almond or coconut flour)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Recommended Stories For You

1/2 tablespoon lemon pepper

1 eggplant, peeled and cut into thick steak fries

2 cups bread crumbs (if gluten free, stores offer many options)

2 sheet pans, lined with parchment paper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Whisk eggs with water.

In a separate bowl, mix flour with garlic powder.

Use a third bowl to mix Parmesan and bread crumbs with lemon pepper.

Dip each eggplant slice into the egg, then into the flour, back into the egg and then Parmesan mixture.

Spread them out in one layer on each sheet pan and bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately with pesto, marinara sauce, ranch or your favorite dipping sauce.

Try this recipe with zucchini, yellow squash and asparagus. You can also try grilling instead of baking or frying with sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, butternut squash and green beans.

Susie Jimenez was runner-up on "Food Network Star" season 7 and owns a local catering company. Reach her at susiespiceitup@gmail.com.