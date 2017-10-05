Susie Jimenez: Seasonal salads are easy to make

With the change of season comes a change in seasonal produce. This salad recipe will help you continue to eat healthy while changing up the vegetables you consume.

Roasted Cauliflower salad

One head cauliflower, cut into large slices (it's OK if it crumbles)

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup almonds, rough chop

4 garlic cloves, sliced

1 cup sprouts or shaved arugula

Olive oil

Line a sheet pain with foil. Drizzle a little bit of olive oil at the bottom then arrange cauliflower, almonds and garlic evenly. Place in a 400° oven for 18-20 minutes.

Plate cauliflower, almonds and garlic, then sprinkle golden raisins on top with sprouts. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.

Honey Mustard Dressing

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Place all ingredients in a bowl and whisk incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.

Susie Jimenez was runner-up on "Food Network Star" season 7 and owns a local catering company. Reach her at susiespiceitup@gmail.com.