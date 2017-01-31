Take a bite out of Sunlight | PostIndependent.com

Sunlight Mountain Resort’s season is full of anniversary celebrations. It’s the resort’s 50th year, and this weekend will mark the return of popular annual event Ski Spree. Saturday also introduces a brand-new event: Taste of Sunlight, a showcase of 11 area food vendors. The $10 event replaces Ski Spree’s chili cook off.

“Chili alone doesn’t really represent all the incredible food we have right here in Glenwood,” said Sunlight Marketing and Sales Director Troy Hawks. “There’s some amazing restaurants in such close proximity to our ski area. We really like to tout that to our guests, particularly our destination guests.”

The 11 food vendors will bring dishes of their own choosing for guests to taste. The community collaboration highlights area restaurants, which Hawks said are important to Sunlight and Glenwood Springs as a whole. Sunlight may not be as well-known as some larger resorts, but its proximity to the city adds to the guest experience.

“When you can pack in a nice stay downtown, a nice soak in the hot springs and a nice meal, all of a sudden we do become a destination,” Hawks said. “We’re right here in the middle of it all.”

Taste of Sunlight will also offer prize giveaways, including the opportunity to win a Sunlight 50th anniversary snowboard. It will be followed by a fire dancer performance, a torch parade and fireworks, which are scheduled for 6 around p.m.

Ski Spree will again include the Mountain Treasure Hunt, which the resort introduced last year. On both Saturday and Sunday, staff will hide 25 oversize dollar bills on the mountain. They’re redeemable for a variety of prizes, including hot springs passes, car washes, gift cards and a season pass to Sunlight. The bills will be tucked into visible but not-so-easy to spot places on runs of all levels.

“This really is regardless of ski ability; in fact, we hide some dollar bills in the lodge so you don’t even have to be a skier necessarily to win,” Hawks said. “You’re going to want to be first chair to get those prizes. The easier ones to find are snatched up pretty quick, and I think it was about 3 o’clock when someone finally found the season pass last year.”

Sunday will also include the Need-4-Speed Race on Joslin. Entry is $20.

In previous years, Ski Spree has offered events in Glenwood Springs, as well. Organizers opted to hold the event exclusively on the mountain this year because of the sale of Hotel Colorado, where the chili cook off was previously held. Although the sale was canceled in January, it was too late to schedule in-town events.