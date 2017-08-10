Whit’s End: Tell your stories in the Post Independent | PostIndependent.com

One of the greatest parts of journalism is the opportunity to share others' stories. But sometimes, a story becomes weakened by second- or third-hand telling. I can tell you what someone told me, but that doesn't always retain the power of a first-person account.

That's why, last week, Jaywalker Lodge Expedition Director Lynn Sanson wrote about his experience summiting El Capitan. That's why, this week, Aspen 440's David Blair Harding shares his thought process when writing the band's "Tipping Point." That's why we hope you'll share your stories, too.

There are several options:

You can write an essay, as Sanson, Harding and others have. Jump right in, or send me a note to discuss. I'm happy to help you identify a theme and provide guidance in the process. In Harding's case, for example, the essay coincides with this weekend's Aspen 440 concert in Rifle. The show itself isn't the story. I hope you'll attend and enjoy the music, yes. But I asked Harding to write about this particular song, for which the band has gained some attention, and why it's important to him

You're the expert on your experience, so tell me your story. It doesn't have to be about the Paris Climate Accord or climbing an iconic mountain; it simply has to be relatable for other readers.

Live Like a Local is another chance to show your expertise. Thousands of visitors come to Garfield County each year, and there are lots of obvious attractions. But many people prefer to take in locals' favorites when they travel — and locals also can benefit from each other. By participating in Live Like a Local, you're playing tour guide around our beautiful home.

This week we introduce a third way for Go readers to share: Trail Talk. This department will showcase our area's best trails, whether you choose to run, hike, ski or bike them. Show off what makes your favorite spot great, and tell us where you like to unwind nearby.

When inspiration strikes, reach out. We want to share more of your stories, but that's impossible without one key component: You.

Carla Jean Whitley is the Post Independent's features editor. Email her at cj@postindependent.com.