Try out a new art form in the new year | PostIndependent.com

For many, a new year means reinvention, growth and exploring uncharted territory. It offers the perfect opportunity to seek out a new hobby or return to an old one. And if it’s a creative outlet you seek, this community holds countless opportunities.

From aerial silks to knit nights, the myriad arts organizations from Basalt to Rifle provide classes and workshops to anyone seeking a new artsy experience in 2017. Here are just a few highlights.

WORKSHOPS AT THE ART BASE

The Art Base in Basalt is a visual arts powerhouse for the midvalley. Not only does it host regular exhibitions in its main space at 99 Midland Spur and the Annex at 174 Midland Ave., but it also offers art education to both children and adults.

Its adult workshops this winter provide one-off or weeklong experiences for beginners and old pros alike. Workshops include Landscape Painting on Saturday, Jan. 21; Perspective Drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25; Photo and Transfer on Saturday, Jan. 28; Painting with a Palette Knife on Wednesday, Feb. 1; and Week of Watercolor Monday through Friday, March 20-24.

“Making art is a form of expression that comes to us instantly as children, yet often disappears as we reach adulthood,” said Genna Moe, executive director of the Art Base. “It is important, though, that as adults, we do not lose touch with creativity. The visual arts are a form of positive self-expression that give us a voice to make the world a better place.”

Visit http://www.theartbase.org for more information. More spring classes will be added, so check back regularly.

AERIAL SILKS AT THE LAUNCHPAD

If you’ve attended the Green is the New Black Fashion Show, you’ve probably been mesmerized by the aerial silks routines. Well, that could be you.

Sopris Soarers offers aerial silks instruction at the Launchpad in Carbondale for kids and adults alike. Adults can enjoy an aerial yoga class from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays — build your strength and flexibility while you learn to do something really cool and unique.

For more information on this and other classes and activities offered at the Launchpad, including ballet, contemporary dance, couples country dancing and more, visit http://www.launchpadcarbondale.com.

DANCE AT COREDINATION

While there are many organizations in the area that offer beginning dance classes for adults, Coredination in Carbondale is one of the easiest options with its affordable drop-in rates, convenient schedule for working people and welcoming atmosphere. Plus, for those anticipating a long-term commitment, Coredination does offer performance opportunities.

Whether you’re interested in beginning ballet, tap, jazz or a total barre fitness class (plus various yoga and pilates classes), Coredination has a spot for you.

“If you talk to parents and students who have studied ballet and dance, they can tell you the benefits are pretty obvious — not so much if you’ve never experienced it firsthand,” said Anthony Jerkunika, owner and co-founder of Coredination. “Therefore, we invite observation of all our classes.”

“The more subtle benefits of studying dance are coordination, grace, pliability of body and mind and building an underlying confidence,” said Alexandra Jerkunika, owner and co-founder of Coredination.

For more information, visit http://www.corepilatesballetyoga.com.

JEWELRY MAKING AT CMC CARBONDALE

If you frequent local galleries and shops, you’ve probably seen jewelry by Natasha Seedorf. The blacksmith and jeweler has held studio space at S.A.W. (Studio for Arts and Works) and teaches various jewelry making classes at Colorado Mountain College.

From Jan. 31 through Feb. 28, Seedorf will be teaching a one-credit class through CMC Carbondale called Wire Extravaganza, which will focus on using metal wire to create beautiful pieces of jewelry. The class is for all skill levels.

Then, from March 7 through April 11, Seedorf will be teaching a one-credit jewelry class through CMC Carbondale focused on a variety of metalsmithing techniques.

Visit http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes for more information on these jewelry making courses, as well as other art offerings through CMC.

POTTERY AT THE CARBONDALE CLAY CENTER

If you’re the type who likes to get his or her hands a little dirty, ceramics might be the perfect creative outlet for you, and the Carbondale Clay Center offers a variety of classes. For beginners, consider one of the center’s three eight-week Intro to Clay classes, featuring instruction on handbuilding and wheel-throwing techniques. If you’re not so interested in the functional side of the ceramic arts, consider signing up for the Intro to Sculpture class.

“Our students are given the opportunity to learn new skills from a talented network of instructors,” said Angela Bruno, executive director of the Carbondale Clay Center. “Clay can be a challenging medium to work with, but through our creative guidance, we provide students with the necessary skills to create projects of all sizes. We encourage community members to explore clay as a creative outlet, to join our classes and to enjoy the ceramic process.”

For more information, visit http://www.carbondaleclay.org.

SEWING THROUGH CMC GLENWOOD

Sewing is not only a fun art form to try, but it’s also incredibly practical. If you’re unsure how to do much more than sew on a button, consider CMC’s Beginning Sewing for Adults class, held at the Glenwood Sewing Center.

In this class, from Jan. 19 through Feb. 16, students will learn how to work with patterns, machines, fabric and thread and will complete three projects.

If your skills go beyond this introductory course, or if you complete it and decide you want to keep going with sewing, CMC Glenwood’s Stitch and Bitch may be the perfect fit for you. From March 24 through April 14, gather with other sewers to get help with your projects or simply to make new friends.

For more information on these sewing courses and other art classes offered through CMC, visit http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

ART CLASSES AT GLENWOOD SPRINGS CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts offers some of the best education and community outreach for children in the Roaring Fork Valley, but it’s also got a slew of fun classes for adults to try.

If visual art is your thing, you can choose from classes in oil and acrylic painting, watercolor, mixed media, silversmithing and pottery. If you’re more musically inclined, sign up for beginning piano lessons. Other music lessons include guitar, ukulele and songwriting, but you’ll have to put your name on a waitlist for those options. Those interested in the performing arts can try Jennetta Howell’s Adult Cabaret class (information at http://www.jhtheatricals.com), and dancers can look into opportunities through the Art Center’s collaborative partners, the Roaring Fork Social Dancers. They have classes and events for adults year-round, some at the Center for the Arts and some at the Masonic Lodge.

“Come get creative with us,” said Christina Brusig, executive director of the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts. “Give yourself the gift of that much-needed ‘you time.’”

For more information, visit http://www.glenwoodarts.org.

KNIT NIGHTS AT UNWIND

Maybe you received a handmade scarf as a gift for Christmas and thought, “I’d like to be able to do this,” or maybe you just like the idea of gathering with a new group of people and nurturing a creative hobby.

Regardless of your reasoning, if you’ve been wanting to learn to knit or crochet, stop by Unwind in Glenwood Springs for its weekly Knit Nights from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. This is a more laid-back experience than a formal class, so if getting advice in a casual environment is your preferred way of learning, this is a great opportunity for you.

Unwind also offers more specific workshops and gatherings, including a sweater “knit-a-long” Thursday evenings Jan. 12 through Feb. 16; a beginning crochet workshop on Saturday, Jan. 14; a colibri wrap crochet-a-long Wednesday evenings Jan. 18 through Feb. 8; and a crochet workshop on Saturday, Feb. 4.

For more information, visit http://www.unwindyarn.net.

COOKING CLASSES AT CMC RIFLE

Given how quickly a great meal can improve one’s mood, it’s safe to say cooking is one of the most practical and enjoyable art forms out there. If you’re struggling in the kitchen or just looking to take your meals to the next level, think about signing up for a cooking class at CMC Rifle.

There are a variety to choose from, including a four-session Valentine’s Date Night course that will teach couples how to prepare a delicious four-course Valentine’s Day meal; a soups class; and a Mexican salsas course.

Visit http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes for more information.