Vilar Performing Arts Center announces holiday season programming | PostIndependent.com

Tickets for the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s holiday season go on sale Monday, Sept. 12, at the VPAC Box Office, by calling 970-845-8497 or at www.vilarpac.org). The Vilar Center is located at 68 Avondale Lane, under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

BEAVER CREEK — The Vilar Performing Arts Center recently announced its holiday season, with an all-star lineup of events, featuring headliners such as LeAnn Rimes, Adam Trent, George Winston and The Ten Tenors. Events are scheduled from Dec. 17 through the end of 2016.

• The Blind Boys of Alabama, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 — The Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized around the world as gospel singers who take old traditions and bring them into the 21st century, creating a modern-day, innovative gospel sound. Since the original members first sang together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s (including Jimmy Carter, who leads the group today), the band has persevered through seven decades to become one of the most recognized and decorated roots music groups in the world.

• Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22 — Lincoln, New Hampshire’s North Country Center for the Arts presents its touring rendition of “A Christmas Carol,” featuring a cast of 16 professional actors. It’s a festive story filled with special effects and puppet work, as well as heartfelt sentiment, humor, 26 songs of the season and several scary ghosts.

• The Ten Tenors: Home for the Holidays, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 — The Ten Tenors have been touring for 17 years, playing sell-out shows across the globe, including more than 2,000 headlining concerts, and performing for more than 90 million people. The group is celebrated for its vast repertoire of classically based contemporary music, from great classical tenors and composers to contemporary music’s most popular artists.

• Adam Trent, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28 — Adam Trent blends dancing and singing to his own original pop music with stage illusions, wit and emotion to create an experience that is part magic show, part concert and part stand-up comedy. Star of the Broadway show “The Illusionists” (the No. 1 selling magic show in the world), Trent has also appeared on “Good Morning America,” “America’s Got Talent,” the Disney Channel, ABC, VH1, Rachel Ray, Travel Channel, SyFy and others.

• An Evening with George Winston, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 — Inspired by instrumental rock and instrumental R&B, including Floyd Cramer, the Ventures, Booker T & The MGs, Jimmy Smith and many more, George Winston began playing organ in 1967 and switched to the acoustic piano in 1971. He is presently concentrating on live performances, and most of the time he is touring playing solo piano concerts, solo guitar concerts, solo harmonica concerts and solo piano dances.

• LeAnn Rimes: Today is Christmas Tour 2016, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 — LeAnn Rimes has a career spanning more than two decades, with 44 million albums sold, two Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards. Rimes was the youngest person to ever win a Grammy Award and was the first country artist to win the Grammy Best New Artist.