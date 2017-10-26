What to do in and around Glenwood Springs 10/27/17

^^^ Doga and Cat Yoga

Saturday, 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Get down, dog, with shelter pups and cats during two yoga classes. Meet adoptable pups during the 9:30 a.m. session, and fuzzy felines during the 10:45 a.m. class. All proceeds benefit the animal shelter.

Colorado Animal Rescue, 2801 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs | 947-9173 | coloradoanimalrescue.org

^^^ Consensual Improv

Saturday, 8 p.m. Comedy becomes seasonal during this Halloween-themed performance. Dress up for the costume contest and enjoy improv games that will involve the audience.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $12 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

Recommended Stories For You

Grand Heist 2

Saturday, 11 a.m. This fall tournament benefits local student athletes. You'll play six holes Chapman, six holes scramble and six holes best ball, with a new partner every six.

Aspen Glen Club, 545 Bald Eagle Way, Carbondale | 379-2834 | facebook.com/roaringforksportsfoundation

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Don't recognize those names? Think back to the last time you saw William Shakespeare's "Hamlet." These two friends are minor characters in that classic, but they bumble their way to center stage in this tragic comedy. Nick Garay, Colorado Mountain College theater's first graduate, returns to the college's stage for this production.

New Space Theatre, CMC Spring Valley, 3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs | 947-8177 | $18 adults; $13 students, seniors and staff; season tickets available | eventbrite.com

The Light Has Come

Saturday, 7 p.m. Ballet Magnificat!, a professional Christian ballet company, presents its new work that depicts the perspective of angels.

Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave. | $18; $12 seniors and children 12 and younger | 331-3771 | itickets.com

Visit tinyurl.com/PIevents to see a complete events listing, and to add your own.