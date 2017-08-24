What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, this week
August 24, 2017
^^^ St. Stephen's Festival of Diversity
Saturday, noon-7 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. Enjoy a kids' area, Italian, Greek, Mexican, Korean and Nepali food, live music, dance and more. Return Sunday for a bilingual mass in the park followed by a pancake breakfast.
Sayre Park, 1702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | ststephen1885.org
Mountain Man Trade Fair
Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Get a firsthand look at the arts of blacksmithing, bead work and primitive technology, take in tall tales, and listen to the music of the mountains. You'll find it all during this annual event. Silt Historical Park, 707 Orchard Ave., Silt | Free | 945-5337 | silthistoricalpark.net
Recommended Stories For You
Cowboy Up
Friday, 6-10 p.m. Celebrate Carbondale's heritage during this annual event, which includes barbecue from Slow Groovin', music by LeverAction, wagon rides, auctions and more. Benefits Ascendigo Autism Services.
Fourth Street Plaza, Carbondale | $5 | carbondale.com
The Goonies
Saturday, 8 p.m. Celebrate the end of summer with this family adventure film. Food will be available for purchase, and donations of nonperishable food items to LIFT-UP is encouraged.
Two Rivers Park, Centennial Drive and Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs | Free | 970-331-2332 | glenwoodchamber.com
Plan ahead
Generation Found
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Substance abuse is a growing problem — but so is the number of youth committing to live substance free. Watch 45-minute documentary "Generation Found," then join in a panel discussion. Pizza and beverages provided.
The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale | Free | awayout.org
Nearby
Mountainfilm ^^^
Through Sunday See some of the latest, greatest adventure films from Telluride Mountainfilm festival. The five-day festival includes other events, such as panel discussions and special guests. Visit our website for festival top picks from The Aspen Times' arts editor.
Wheeler Opera House | $25 single tickets; $60 pick three pass; $140 festival pass | aspenshowtix.com
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Missing Aspen couple found dead below Capitol Peak summit
- Hanging Lake plan limits visitors to 615 a day, requires permit
- Prepare for the Peak: 14ers can lead to tragedy, as this year demonstrates
- Memorials for Aspen couple who died on Capitol Peak set for Friday, Sunday
- DeFrates column: Try taking your Prius out of your bubble