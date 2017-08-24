What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, this week

^^^ St. Stephen's Festival of Diversity

Saturday, noon-7 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. Enjoy a kids' area, Italian, Greek, Mexican, Korean and Nepali food, live music, dance and more. Return Sunday for a bilingual mass in the park followed by a pancake breakfast.

Sayre Park, 1702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | ststephen1885.org

Mountain Man Trade Fair

Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Get a firsthand look at the arts of blacksmithing, bead work and primitive technology, take in tall tales, and listen to the music of the mountains. You'll find it all during this annual event. Silt Historical Park, 707 Orchard Ave., Silt | Free | 945-5337 | silthistoricalpark.net

Cowboy Up

Friday, 6-10 p.m. Celebrate Carbondale's heritage during this annual event, which includes barbecue from Slow Groovin', music by LeverAction, wagon rides, auctions and more. Benefits Ascendigo Autism Services.

Fourth Street Plaza, Carbondale | $5 | carbondale.com

The Goonies

Saturday, 8 p.m. Celebrate the end of summer with this family adventure film. Food will be available for purchase, and donations of nonperishable food items to LIFT-UP is encouraged.

Two Rivers Park, Centennial Drive and Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs | Free | 970-331-2332 | glenwoodchamber.com

Generation Found

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Substance abuse is a growing problem — but so is the number of youth committing to live substance free. Watch 45-minute documentary "Generation Found," then join in a panel discussion. Pizza and beverages provided.

The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale | Free | awayout.org

Mountainfilm ^^^

Through Sunday See some of the latest, greatest adventure films from Telluride Mountainfilm festival. The five-day festival includes other events, such as panel discussions and special guests. Visit our website for festival top picks from The Aspen Times' arts editor.

Wheeler Opera House | $25 single tickets; $60 pick three pass; $140 festival pass | aspenshowtix.com