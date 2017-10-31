What’s it to boo? Halloween events

Halloween is the locals' holiday in Aspen, as the mostly tourist-free resort town plays host to the biggest annual offseason party of the year. Whether you're trick-or-treating with the kids in the North Forty or getting sloppy with the grown-ups at the Caribou Club as the members-only establishment throws open its doors to the public, there's something for everybody in a costume during Halloween in Aspen.

(Please note this is not a comprehensive list.)

Aspen

The Spazmatics at Belly Up

Belly Up is ground zero this year, as the club hosts the '80s cover band the Spazmatics on Halloween night and stages its annual costume contest. Prizes range from $250 in Belly Up tickets for third place to $500 cash and $500 in tickets for first. The costume contest is scheduled to start at 11:15 p.m. between two Spazmatics sets, so don't be late. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for reserved seats.

Halloween fun at Hooch

Drink specials, a costume contest and plenty of fun can be found at this basement bar on Halloween.

The Boo! Bash at Aspen Fire Department

Returning this year to be hosted at the Aspen Fire Department from 3 to 5 p.m. on Halloween, the Boo Bash features kid-friendly food, games and art projects.

Halloween at Caribou Club

It's the one night a year Caribou opens its doors to non-members, and it's always a raucous good time on the dance floor. Entry is free but make sure you are in costume.

Basalt

Halloween party at Heather's

This downtown Basalt eatery is serving up dinner with a side of spook. The party goes from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with "witches brew" drink specials and judging for the costume competition starts at 10:30 with prizes for first, second and third place.

Boo!-Grass Halloween at Stubbies Sports Bar

Elk Range Bluegrass Band will be playing a free show at Stubbies starting at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy drink specials all night.