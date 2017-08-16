Wheeler Opera House announces autumn On the Rise concert lineup

The Wheeler Opera House has announced the return of its On the Rise series, which highlights new, up-and-coming musical artists.

Designed with locals in mind during the shoulder season, performances will begin in late September and continue through November. Musical artists featured in the series include Nashville-based alternative group Elliot Root (Sept. 29), quirky roots jazz and street blues band Bumper Jacksons (Oct. 21), as well as the return of Aspen favorites Seth Glier (Nov. 4) and SHEL (Nov. 18). Roots pop band Front Country will perform Nov. 11 in a co-production with Wheeler Associates.

Passes to see all shows are $88. Single tickets are $25 and will be available for purchase Wednesday, Aug. 16 at noon at the Wheeler Opera House box office and http://www.aspenshowtix.com.

"One of the favorite parts of my job is discovering new musical talent, and the fall series allows us to introduce some of my favorite new finds to the community," Wheeler Executive Director Gena Buhler said in the announcement. "Our entire Wheeler team is excited about the return of this series. We started it last year with high hopes that the concerts on this series would attract locals, and it did."