Whit’s End: Saturday shopping offers a peek into the heart of downtown

When I decided to take the bus that day, I had no idea what a wise choice it would be. It was a September Saturday, and I needed — OK, wanted — to shop at Target.

I boarded a Roaring Fork Transit Authority bus in Carbondale, with the intent of riding all the way to Glenwood Meadows. It turned out to be the best decision I made that day (yes, even better than the three candles that I don't regret one bit). Traffic on Grand backed up to about 23rd Street, but RFTA zipped right by.

After I dropped a questionable $75 on flannel and fall items, I headed straight into the heart of traffic: downtown Glenwood.

I was pleasantly surprised. I didn't anticipate being joined by so many people in the downtown shops, especially on a gloomy day.

Perhaps the weather distracted visitors from other endeavors, such as leaf peeping. Who knows? Whatever the case, Cooper Corner Gallery was so busy that day, the man behind the counter told me he was catching up on logging each artwork sold. A visitor asked if I was a local and requested restaurant recommendations. I ran into Jonathan Gorst, who initiated the Detour to Relaxation campaign, as I stepped into Cooper Wine & Spirits.

I'm not spending more money than I would have otherwise, I told him. But I consider the campaign, a free pass to Iron Mountain Hot Springs and the effect on local businesses when I shop. Detour traffic changed my transportation and the speed with which I shopped, but it also brought me to the heart of the community — the people who make our downtown core tick. To me, that's always worth a few extra minutes.

Recommended Stories For You

Features Editor Carla Jean Whitley is obsessed with fall in Colorado, even though few people seem to understand that her Saturdays are for football. Send her your favorite things about the season at cj@postindependent.com.