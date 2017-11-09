Whit’s End: Talk to me

Journalism would be better if we spent more time listening.

Those words were emblazoned across my name badge at a recent conference. When I first noticed them, I thought, "Isn't that food for thought?" As I examined other attendees' name badges, I realized this wasn't one of a handful of randomly selected, repeated tips. This was something I wrote on my conference registration form.

What a reminder.

Throughout the weekend, I returned often to that sentence. What would that mean for me? For the Post Independent as a whole?

It was appropriate, then, that the Monday after the conference, I sat down with results of our recent readers survey.

Y'all gave us a lot to consider, and I'm certainly taking that into account as I continue to shape this section. You're clearly interested in trails, although some of you are reluctant to identify your favorites by name. You want to see more of your neighbors featured throughout the paper. You're interested in contributing your own stories, too, maybe. But you want more guidance in doing so.

This week's Go is a perfect example of how we hope to offer that to you. Matthew Shedden offered to connect me with the minds behind "Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry." I've no doubt that would've been an intriguing conversation, but I — and you — want this section to reflect our local community. So instead, Shedden wrote an essay about why this film about a Kentuckian is relevant to our Colorado lives.

You've also indicated you'd like to see more photos of the stunning area we call home — and that's on our wish lists, too! That's why this week, we've introduced an occasional photo column called "My View." It's an opportunity to share a picture of your adventures, near and far. I expect each photo to be accompanied by some text explaining it, but you don't have to be a writer to craft that. I asked this week's contributor, Dusty Lee, a few questions about his adventures to craft the caption that accompanies his image.

Our ongoing series Live Like a Local this week features Judith Hayward, a longtime resident of Battlement Mesa. You can fill out our Live Like a Local submission form online, but Hayward and I spoke in person at the Battlement Mesa Schoolhouse. She was interested in sharing her local picks and I wanted to learn more about her work with the area's historical society. It wasn't our average "Local" conversation, and it made for a lovely visit.

This section is approaching its six-month anniversary, and it remains a work in progress. I hope you'll continue to tell us what you'd like to see in the Post Independent. Both the news of the day and the culture of the world around us influence our daily lives, and we continue to seek ways to serve as something of a mirror for the community.

Carla Jean Whitley is always available to hear your suggestions at cj@postindependent.com. Beginning in December, she'll also be available for a low-key coffee chat at a different location each month. A reminder about that coffee — to be held the first Tuesday of each month — will appear in Go the last Friday of the month.