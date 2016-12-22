Will Call: ‘Til we meet again | PostIndependent.com

Well, this is it.

After almost three years at the Post Independent, I’m off on a new adventure. This is my final column, and my last feature is slated to run this weekend.

It has been quite the journey. I know most folks don’t pay attention to bylines, but those who do have hopefully seen some improvement in my writing and reporting. I’d like to think I sometimes got beyond the daily grind and learned to find a deeper story.

Along the way, I’ve had a chance to get to know a slew of people I never would have interacted with otherwise. From co-workers to frequent sources to one time subjects, they’ve expanded my view of my own community. It’s the ultimate cure for that insular attitude that keeps many Carbondalians from hanging out in Rifle and vice versa. If life ever drops me in Parachute, I won’t feel too out of place.

This gig also enhanced my understanding of state and local politics, the criminal justice system and myriad other professions. It sometimes gave me a closer look than I wanted at the dark and sad moments in people’s lives. There were many more occasions, however, when I felt deeply privileged to share something meaningful.

“Will Call,” has probably been my biggest challenge. Coming up with some insight or story to share every week often leaves me feeling like I’ve shared too much or come across as egocentric.

In fact, I feel that way right now, but that’s to be expected from a goodbye.

At the risk of sounding like an Academy Award speech, I’d like to express some appreciation.

I owe my career to a series of editors. Lynn Burton gave me my start as a freelancer at the Sopris Sun, former PI editor Drew Munro took a chance on a green upstart with an anthropology degree, and current editor Randy Essex was coaching me toward better work beginning before he even arrived.

I have also been inspired by the tremendous work of my co-workers and fellow local journalists, who also happen to be excellent company on good days and bad.

The Post Independent has assembled a great team from advertising to distribution to editorial. With Jessica Cabe refilling her old shoes for a couple of weeks and an immensely qualified successor lined up, I’m confident that the A&E beat and the paper in general will only get better in my absence.

Most of all, I’ve had the benefit of living where people still pick up the newspaper and engage with what we put in it. The residents of Garfield County care about what happens here, and expect us to keep them informed.

In addition to having the support of family and friends — which sounds trite but makes all the difference — I’ve never felt like I’m writing into a vacuum. Whether I succeed or screw up, I know I’ll hear about it.

So thanks for reading, and see you all around.

Will Grandbois steps up as editor of the Sopris Sun at the beginning of next year. In the meantime, he can be reached at 384-9105 or will@postindependent.com.