Essex leaving Post Independent for Detroit

Randy Essex, publisher and editor of the Post Independent, is leaving the organization to return to the Detroit Free Press, where he worked from 2006-11.

Essex became editor of the PI in May 2014. The publisher role was added to his responsibilities in August 2016.

"It's been a privilege to lead the PI and to get to know the people and communities in Garfield County," he said. "This is a wonderful place to live, and I'll miss it. My wife and I hope to retire here in a few years."

Aspen Times Publisher Samantha Johnston, who also is associate general manager of Colorado Mountain News Media, said Swift Communications, the Post Independent's parent, will launch a nationwide search for a new editor "who understands community journalism and shares the vision and values of the communities that we serve."

"Randy brought professionalism, integrity and a real passion for community news to the Post Independent," she said. "He's laid the groundwork for the current PI team to continue on a path of exceptional community journalism."

Essex will be senior content director for business and auto news plus planning at the Free Press, where he was previously a deputy managing editor. He came to the PI from the Cincinnati Enquirer, where he was senior editor for news.

He said he is proud of the work the PI did during his tenure, particularly on housing, transportation and immigration issues.

"The region needs to keep thinking about these issues that affect families' lives every day," Essex said. "I've appreciated the serious and respectful conversations that leaders are having on these topics."