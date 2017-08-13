EV sales push puts 42 cars on the road | PostIndependent.com

The Electric Vehicle Sales Event, a 90-day promotion in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, resulted in sales of 42 EVs and installation of 20 new vehicle charging stations, according to event organizer Matt Shmigelsky of CLEER.

"Auto dealers in Glenwood Springs, Boulder and Loveland offered special discounts on their EVs for this 'REV Up Your Ride' promotion, and definitely got positive results," Shmigelsky said.

CLEER managed the EV Sales Event with support from 12 partners: the Colorado Energy Office and its Refuel Colorado Fleets program, Garfield Clean Energy, CORE, Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Snowmass Village, Avon, Vail, Eagle County, Holy Cross Energy, Walking Mountains Science Center and Garfield County Environmental Health.

Event sponsors united on two shared goals: increasing market share of EVs and installing public EV charging in more locations.

From April 1-June 30, the sponsors hosted eight public EV ride-and-drive events to introduce drivers to EVs, and used newspaper and radio advertising to promote the dealer discounts.

Tallies provided by the four participating auto dealers showed sales of six Audi A3 e-trons by Audi Glenwood Springs, seven Nissan Leafs by Boulder Nissan, 13 BMW i3 and X5 models by Co's BMW Center of Loveland, and 16 Chevrolet Volts and Bolts by Mountain Chevrolet in Glenwood Springs.

Recommended Stories For You

"This really was a marvelous program, organized by a passionate group of people, that educated many others about the advantages of electric vehicles," said Nigel Zeid, a salesman with Boulder Nissan. "We were honored to be part of it."

State and federal tax credits for electric vehicles also help reduce the cost of EVs, and remain in effect for EV buyers even though the event has concluded.

Holy Cross Energy customers in the three counties who bought an EV during the event enjoyed an extra incentive, a $200 utility bill refund that covers the cost of charging for 6,000 miles of driving. To date, eight customers took advantage of the offer, and refund applications are being accepted through September.

Boulder Nissan is continuing to offer a $10,000 discount on 2017 models of the Nissan Leaf for Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin county buyers, while supplies last, Zeid said.

Public EV charging to GROWING

Public EV charging, seen as essential for curing the "range anxiety" associated with battery-only EVs, also took a big jump, nearly doubling in the three counties this year, Shmigelsky said.

"Between the 20 new electric vehicle charge stations installed this year and another nine in the works for later this year, we will see an 85 percent increase in public EV charge stations in the three counties by year-end," he said. Most charging stations have two plugs each.

In January, there were 34 public EV charge stations in the three counties: 17 in Garfield County, eight in Eagle and nine in Pitkin.

Between the 20 stations installed so far this year and nine more stations expected this fall, that total will grow to 63 stations in the three counties by year-end: 26 in Garfield County, 18 in Eagle and 19 in Pitkin.

The Colorado Energy Office is working to increase charge stations statewide through its Charge Ahead grant program, which pays for up to 80 percent of installation costs. Grant funds come from the annual vehicle registration fee paid by EV owners.

The next step in public charging is Level 3 "fast charge" stations, which can charge an EV for up to 200 miles of range per hour. Most public charge stations in the three-county region are Level 2, which take several hours to deliver a full charge.

For more details on the results of the EV Sales Event, visit GarfieldCleanEnergy.org.