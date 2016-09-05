Fire closes I-70 and US 6 between Parachute and Rulison | PostIndependent.com

Interstate 70 and U.S. 6 are closed in both directions between Parachute and Rulison due to a fire.

Garfield County emergency services sent out the alert at 3:46 p.m. U.S. 6 was briefly reopened but another alert shortly after 4 p.m. stated the highway was closed once again. There was no estimated time for reopening either the interstate or highway.

Grand Valley Fire Protection District Chief David Blair said crews were at the scene along with Garfield County Sheriff deputies. He did not have information on the fire.

A motorist reported seeing burn marks between eastbound I-70 and U.S. 6 around mile marker 80 near the Rulison exit. The fire had spread to the I-70 median.

