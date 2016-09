Fire, crash interrupt Labor Day traffic in the region | PostIndependent.com

Motorists traveling on the Labor Day holiday in the region faced several traffic interruptions.

A fire, which the Colorado Department of Transportation said originated from a semi-trailer, halted traffic on Interstate 70 and U.S. 6 between Parachute and Rulison for about an hour Monday evening.

The fire was in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 79, according to Walt Stowe, public information officer for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

It then jumped to the shoulder between the eastbound lanes and U.S. 6. Fortunately crews contained the flames before they spread too far, Stowe said.

CDOT reported the incident a little after 3:30 p.m. By 5 p.m. traffic was flowing in one lane in both directions on I-70. U.S. 6 was completely open by then.

Farther south, traffic on Colorado 133 at McClure Pass was interrupted for most of the day after CDOT reported a crash near mile marker 43 around 9:10 a.m.

One lane of traffic reopened about six hours later.

CDOT reported around 5:50 p.m. that the highway was completely open following crash cleanup.