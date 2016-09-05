Fire, crash interrupt Labor Day traffic in the region | PostIndependent.com

Motorists traveling on the Labor Day holiday in the region faced several traffic interruptions.

A fire, which the Colorado Department of Transportation said originated from a semi-trailer, halted traffic on Interstate 70 and U.S. 6 between Parachute and Rulison for about an hour Monday evening.

The fire was in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 79, according to Walt Stowe, public information officer for the Garfield County Sheriffâ€™s Office.

It then jumped to the shoulder between the eastbound lanes and U.S. 6. Fortunately crews contained the flames before they spread too far, Stowe said.

CDOT reported the incident a little after 3:30 p.m. By 5 p.m. traffic was flowing in one lane in both directions on I-70. U.S. 6 was completely open by then.

Farther south, traffic on Colorado 133 at McClure Pass was interrupted for most of the day after CDOT reported a crash near mile marker 43 around 9:10 a.m.

One lane of traffic reopened about six hours later.

CDOT reported around 5:50 p.m. that the highway was completely open following crash cleanup.